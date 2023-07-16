What is a ninja choke? Mayra Bueno Silva locks up Holly Holm with slick submission to get the win at UFC Vegas 77

The ninja choke submission used by Mayra Bueno Silva in her victory over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77 is doing the rounds on social media.

The less-commonly used choke was locked in during the second round of the UFC Vegas 77 main event, and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) purple belt has now recorded three submission wins in a row.

The ninja choke originated in Gi jiu-jitsu where a BJJ player would use their opponent's lapel to choke them. But the choke has been modified to be used in No-Gi BJJ as well, and has been described by BJJ black belt Joe Rogan as a "rear-naked choke from the front."

If anything, it appears that the choke is a combination of a guillotine and a d'arce choke. Interestingly, the commentary team for UFC Vegas 77 initially identified the submission as a "standing guillotine choke."

Mayra Bueno Silva is now on a four-fight win streak and has title aspirations in mind. During her post-fight press conference, she was informed of a callout made by former champion Julianna Pena. She responded with:

"She's scared. She's funny. Okay, I love you Julianna but I will smash you. I will smash you... Look at her fights. Oh Julianna, shut up."

Claudia Gadelha demonstrates a ninja choke following Mayra Bueno Silva's superb win at UFC Vegas 77

Mayra Bueno Silva has certainly caught the attention of the women's bantamweight division following a fourth-straight victory at UFC Vegas 77.

The Brazilian faced off against former champion Holly Holm, and Silva was able to secure a tight ninja choke in the second round, forcing her opponent to tap.

Following the conclusion of yesterday's event, former UFC title challenger Claudia Gadelha demonstrated how to perform a ninja choke on MMA media member Nina-Marie Daniele.

"Claudia Gadelha demonstrates on me how Mayra Bueno Silva submitted Holly Holm ! @ClaudiaGadelha_"

