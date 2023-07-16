Who won the UFC fight last night (July 15, 2023)?

UFC Vegas 77 proved to be a solid fight card, showcasing a thrilling display of memorable action throughout the event. The card not only provided thrilling moments but also served as a platform for emerging contenders to make their marks inside the octagon.

In the main event, Mayra Bueno Silva delivered a career-defining performance by submitting former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the second round. Holm initially displayed her crafty footwork and experience, unleashing her striking offense and establishing control time in the clinch position against the cage.

Holm utilized the clinch position to effectively neutralize Bueno Silva's striking onslaught. However, during one such exchange, the Brazilian managed to get a hold of Holm and sunk in a guillotine choke that won her the fight. With this victory, Bueno Silva has won four straight fights inside the octagon.

In the co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez engaged in a thrilling three-round affair, that was also awarded the 'Fight of the Night' bonus. Della Maddalena faced his toughest test to date inside the UFC octagon in the thrilling co-main event clash.

Hafez displayed impressive takedowns and grappling exchanges in the opening rounds. However, fatigue and Della Maddalena's body attack and boxing started to take a toll on Hafez. Despite a valiant effort by Hafez, the judges awarded the split decision victory to Della Maddalena, who has now won five straight fights under the UFC banner.

Surging contender, Fransisco Prado impressed everyone with a statement-making performance over Ottman Azaitar. He skillfully countered Azaitar's attempt to string together a combination and landed a thunderous spinning elbow on the counter. The elbow dropped Azaitar and Prado followed up with vicious ground-and-pound, ultimately securing the TKO victory in the very first round.

Meanwhile, Junyong Park defeated Albert Duraev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:45 of the second round, concluding an electrifying and high-paced clash between the two fighters.

In the opening fights of the card, Norma Dumont defeated Chelsea Chandler via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27) while Nazim Sadykhov impressed with a second-round submission victory over Terrance McKinney.

UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs. Bueno Silva full card results

Main Card:

Mayra Bueno Silva defeats Holly Holm via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:38 of the second round

Jack Della Maddalena defeats Bassil Hafez via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Francisco Prado defeats Ottman Azaitar via TKO (strikes) at 4:05 of the first round.

]Junyong Park defeats Albert Duraev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:45 of the second round

Norma Dumont defeats Chelsea Chandler via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Nazim Sadykhov defeats Terrance McKinney via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:07 of the second round

Prelims:

Melsik Baghdasaryan defeats Tucker Lutz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Viktoriia Dudakova defeats Istela Nunes via TKO (injury) at :34 of the first round

Melquizael Costa defeats Austin Lingo via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Evan Elder defeats Genaro Valdez via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Azat Maksum defeats Tyson Nam via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Alexander Munoz defeats Carl Deaton via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Ailin Perez defeats Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)