WATCH: Chelsea Chandler runs away from Norma Dumont in rare octagon moment after giving her the finger at weigh-ins

Slipping punches is a credible tactic in a cage fight, but running away is not. Chelsea Chandler chose the latter as she frantically tried to scurry away from Norma Dumont's onslaught.

Norman Dumont secured a dominant unanimous decision win against Chandler at UFC Vegas 77. The Brazilian established her superiority from the very first round and gave Chandler significantly less breathing space from the get-go

However, what caught the fans and pundits by surprise was one bizarrely absurd tactic the American used during the women's featherweight bout. In the opening round, as an aggressive Dumont closed the distance with a flurry of punches, Chandler turned away and ran towards the fence.

Dumont, however, was in no mood to back up and went hot on her opponent's heels and unloaded another barrage of strikes on her. The moment caught everyone off guard, with even the commentators laughing out loud.

Dumont and Chandler had a lot of bad blood coming to the fight, with the duo even clashing with each other backstage during the face-off on Friday.

Alex Davis @Alexdavismma Dont desrespect your opponent! That shit backfires!

The comical moment also spawned a plethora of hilarious responses on Twitter, with even UFC fighters getting in on the fun. No. 8 ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson ridiculed Chelsea Chandler, saying:

"Damn, Chandler got hit and thought she was in the 100m dash. Girl turned around and ran 😂😂😂 #UFCVegas77."

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson #UFCVegas77 Damn Chandler got hit and thought she was in the 100m dash . Girl turned around and ran

Twitter user @mrrobreed wrote:

"I've never seen someone literally run away from a pro fight before."

UFC Vegas 77: Norma Dumont not surprised with Chelsea Chandler running away

Norma Dumont secured her second straight win of 2023 with a dominant performance over Chelsea Chandler at UFC Vegas 77, and the Brazilian was in high spirits at her post-fight interview.

However, it seems that, unlike the fans, Dumont herself wasn't too surprised by Chandler's bizarre tactic of running away from her mid-fight. During the presser, the Brazilian threw shade at the her opponet, saying:

"I will be surprised the day I hit someone, and she keeps going forward. The way she ran doesn't surprise me because it's the same way she ran back during the weigh-ins on Friday."

Catch Norma Dumont's comments below:

.