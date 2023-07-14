WATCH: Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler flip each other off backstage after tense faceoff

Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler prepare to square off in a women's featherweight bout at the upcoming UFC Vegas 77 Fight Night event.

Leading up to their showdown on July 15, tensions ran high as the two fighters engaged in a heated face-off. During the weigh-ins, Dumont and Chandler found themselves in a brief but fiery verbal altercation before event staff swiftly intervened to separate them:

'The Immortal' posted a video of the events following the weigh-in incident on Instagram. In the video, when Dumont and Chandler leave the stage, Chandler can be heard saying something that causes Dumont to respond angrily and starts the altercation.

Prompt intervention by UFC security and the fighters' respective teams successfully diffused the escalating situation, preventing any further confrontations:

Norma Dumont comes into the upcoming bout on a two-fight winning streak, defeating Karol Rosa in her most recent fight at UFC Vegas 71.

On the other hand, Chelsea Chandler carries her own momentum into the battle, riding a five-bout winning run that includes an amazing first-round finish of Julija Stoliarenko in her debut at UFC Vegas 61.

Fans react to Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler's backstage altercation

The backstage confrontation between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler has ignited a flurry of reactions from the MMA community.

One fan wrote:

"It’s female mma calm down it’s not serious."

Another wrote:

"I’m expecting a 15 minute snooze fest."

Meanwhile, one fan asserted that the altercation was pointless, as both fighters are scheduled to fight each other tomorrow:

"Weird. You’re gonna fight tomorrow."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the video:

"STOCKTON."

"Norma’s special dudeeeee."

"Bro women's MMA is getting interesting lately. Women are putting on shows lately."

"Testosterone levels peak here."

"Alex Davis shooting the video and breaking up the fighters at the same time."

"LMAO she thinks she's a Diaz bro."

Credits: Twitter