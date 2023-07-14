UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva weigh-ins - Find out the official weight of main eventers here

UFC women's bantamweights Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva are set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 77 Fight Night event. The card will take place on July 15, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bueno Silva was the first to step onto the scale, hitting the mark at 136 pounds. Following suit, Holm successfully made weight at 135.5 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 77, Jack Della Maddalena and promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez are geared up for a welterweight showdown. Della Maddalena made weight, hitting the mark at 171 pounds.

However, the tension rose as Hafez narrowly missed the limit on his initial attempt, coming in at 171.5 pounds. 'Badre' was granted an additional hour to meet the required weight. He returned for his second attempt and successfully hit the mark at 171 pounds.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 77:Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva weigh-ins

Main card

Holly Holm (135.5 lbs) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136 lbs): Women's bantamweight

Jack Della Maddalena (171 lbs) vs. Bassil Hafez (171 lbs): welterweight

Albert Duraev (185 lbs) vs. Junyong Park (186 lbs): middleweight

Norma Dumont (145.5 lbs) vs. Chelsea Chandler (145.5 lbs): Women's featherweight

Ottman Azaitar (156 lbs) vs. Francisco Prado (156 lbs): lightweight

Nazim Sadykhov (156 lbs) vs. Terrance McKinney (156 lbs): lightweight

Preliminary card

Tucker Lutz (146 lbs) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5 lbs): featherweight

Viktoriia Dudakova (116 lbs) vs. Istela Nunes (115.5 lbs): starwweight

Austin Lingo (145.5 lbs) vs. Melquizael Costa (146 lbs): featherweight

Evan Elder (156 lbs) vs. Genaro Valdez (156 lbs): lightweight

Tyson Nam (126 lbs) vs. Azat Maksum (126 lbs): flyweight

Alex Munoz (155.5 lbs) vs. Carl Deaton (156 lbs): lightweight

Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5 lbs) vs. Ailin Perez (135.5 lbs): Women's bantamweight