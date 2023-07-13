"Take it easy" - UFC welterweight's distasteful post aimed at Jack Della Maddalena's wife has fans unimpressed

Jack Della Maddalena finds himself embarking on a rollercoaster journey leading up to his upcoming bout at UFC Vegas 77. Initially slated to fight at UFC 290, fate had other plans for Della Maddalena as his opponents encountered unexpected setbacks.

First, Sean Brady's withdrawal disrupted the original match-up, only for replacement Josiah Harrell to also succumb to unforeseen circumstances. The Australian fighter now sets his sights on promotional newcomer Bassil Hafez in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend.

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley found himself in hot water after posting a highly inappropriate and offensive video targeting Jack Della Maddalena's wife Michelle:

The video's distasteful nature immediately drew the ire of the MMA community, who swiftly criticized Buckley for his insensitive actions.

"Bro got flatlined by one of the worst Italian prospects but acting like he can shoot his shot with a top name LMAO."

"This is just such a nonsensical call out, he’s on a winning streak, it makes no sense for him to fight that far down, call out a guy off a loss for goodness sake."

"Bro Jack is going to starch you in 1."

"I like you Buckley but take it easy."

"The most cringe UFC fighter ever! Can’t wait till your back on food stamps."

"u been acting real corny lately tbh."

"Bit cringe bro, jdm kills you anyway."

Jack Della Maddalena named Shavkat Rakhmonov as the fighter he would want to face in 2024

Jack Della Maddalena exudes confidence as he sets his sights on competing against the best in the welterweight division.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Della Maddalena revealed his ambitious goal of facing the No. 6 ranked welterweight, Shavkat Rakhmonov, in a potential bout in 2024. 'JDM' expressed his readiness to take on any top contenders in the division:

"All of them, the whole top 10. All of those fights excite me. I like trying to beat certain styles...Shavkat would be great. I'd love to fight him in the future. Hopefully that's a fight we can make next year. It's a big fight and I'm gunning for that."

Check out Della Maddalena's comment below (from 5:55):

