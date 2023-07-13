BREAKING: Bout order update at UFC Vegas 77 sees rising welterweight being promoted to the co-main event

It appears as though there has been a change to the UFC Vegas 77 event lineup as a rising welterweight has been promoted to the co-main event slot.

According to MMA Junkie, Jack Della Maddalena's bout will now move from the prelims to the co-main event. The Australian is scheduled to take on Bassil Hafez after quite the rollercoaster of a week.

He was originally scheduled to compete at UFC 290, but that didn't go according to plan as Sean Brady was forced to withdraw from the event and replacement Josiah Harrell was also later forced to withdraw.

Nolan King @mma_kings Jack Della Maddalena has been elevated from the #UFCVegas77 prelims to the co-main event, promotion officials tell @MMAJunkie . He takes on newcomer Bassil Hafez at the UFC Apex. Jack Della Maddalena has been elevated from the #UFCVegas77 prelims to the co-main event, promotion officials tell @MMAJunkie. He takes on newcomer Bassil Hafez at the UFC Apex. https://t.co/Z9DrjwNz7X

It's great to see that the promotion were able to include the surging Australian welterweight on UFC Vegas 77 card as he was prepared to fight last week, and so his commute won't be a waste. Hafez has an excellent opportunity to make a statement in his octagon debut as a win over the No.14 ranked welterweight could definitely fast track him in the rankings.

It definitely be a tough task for 'Badre' as Della Maddalena is currently riding a 14-fight winning streak, with 11 wins coming via KO/TKO. The Australian has also been awarded with a post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night in three consecutive fights and hasn't made it out of the first round since making his octagon debut.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the UFC Vegas 77 co-main event as Jack Della Maddalena looks to extend his winning streak. While, Bassil Hafez looks to shock the MMA world and hand him his first loss in the promotion.

Poll : 0 votes