After accepting Joaquin Buckley fight, UFC star issues open challenge to any welterweight or middleweight at UFC 290

After verbally accepting Joaquin Buckley's fight, Jack Della Maddalena has now issued an open challenge to any welterweight or middleweight competitor at UFC 290.

Just a week before UFC 290, the fight card faced a setback as Sean Brady withdrew from his scheduled welterweight bout against Jack Della Maddalena due to undisclosed reasons.

This news was confirmed by Della Maddalena himself in a video shared on Joaquin Buckley's Instagram. In the video, Buckley revealed that the UFC approached him to step in as a replacement, but he expressed a preference to face Della Maddalena in September instead. The Australian star proposed the idea of a catchweight bout for UFC 290, but 'New Mansa' insisted on waiting and fighting at the welterweight limit of 170 pounds in the fall, potentially on September 9 in Sydney.

Following recent developments, Jack Della Maddalena is looking forward to a prospective replacement. The 26-year-old took to Instagram and issued an open challenge to face anyone within the weight range of 170 to 185 pounds:

"Brady has shit the bed. Open challenge to anyone in the promotion. 170 - 185 International fight week."

Joaquin Buckley mentions Khamzat Chimaev's mother in his recent callout

As fans eagerly await Khamzat Chimaev's return to the UFC octagon, Joaquin Buckley has taken to social media to taunt the undefeated welterweight star. With almost a year having passed since Chimaev's last fight, the anticipation builds for his comeback.

When the Twitter account MMA Orbit highlighted the fact that Khamzat Chimaev has been inactive for a staggering 290 days, 'New Mansa' saw an opening and didn't hold back and quickly responded with a scathing remark:

"Cause his momma raised a b*tch 😂💯🙅🏿"

