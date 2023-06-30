Watch: Jack Della Maddalena and Joaquin Buckley come to fight agreement after Sean Brady pulls out of UFC 290

Jack Della Maddalena is one of Australia's latest MMA exports. After a floundering start to his mixed martial arts career with two consecutive losses, the 26-year-old welterweight has turned things around in a major way, winning every fight since en route to a 14-fight win streak.

He last defeated Randy Brown in front of his hometown crowd of Perth at UFC 284, submitting his foe in the first round. With Sean Brady withdrawing from his matchup with the Australian, 'New Mansa' has agreed to step in his place, but the matchup is yet to be made official.

Brady was scheduled to face Maddalena at UFC 290, but was forced to pull out after being hospitalized by an undisclosed injury. Unfortunately, Buckley wasn't keen on taking on Maddalena as a short-notice replacement, especially due to his current weight, even rejecting the Australian's offer for a 185-pound matchup.

Instead, the pair agreed to lock horns at UFC 293 at welterweight, which is scheduled to take place on Australian soil. Thus, the bout will be another homecoming for Jack Della Maddalena, as he'll be one of the few non-American fighters to fight in their home country twice this year.

As he's now ranked as the No. 14 welterweight on the roster, Jack Della Maddalena was aiming to crack the top 10 with a win over Sean Brady, who is ranked eighth. Unfortunately, a win over Joaquin Buckley, who is unranked and 1-2 in his last three fights, is unlikely to improve his position by much, if at all.

Jack Della Maddalena and the boom of Australian fighters in the UFC

There's been a surge of Australian fighters in the UFC. With City Kickboxing at the helm as one of the best gyms in MMA today, the talent found on Australian soil finally has a homegrown camp, where they can refine their skills. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski represents the peak of Australian MMA.

Others, however, are working hard to close the gap. Among those fighters is Jack Della Maddalena, who is closing in on the top 10 at welterweight. He last defeated Randy Brown in spectacular fashion at UFC 284 and hopes to extend his lengthy win streak to 15 consecutive victories with his next bout.

