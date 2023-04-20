Norma Dumont shares her thoughts on who is the GOAT of women's MMA (Exclusive)

Norma Dumont weighed in on the ongoing debate on who the GOAT of women's MMA is.

Many have their opinions, but Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg are usually regarded the most for the Greatest of all Time (GOAT) label.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Dumont shared her thoughts on the who she feels has earned that distinction of being the GOAT. While she noted that she always looked up to Cyborg when she was younger, she mentioned that another fighter has the GOAT label.

She said:

"Amanda Nunes."

Nunes is currently a two-division UFC champion and has defeated a who's who of MMA greats throughout her career, including Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko twice, and Cris Cyborg. 'The Immortal' also gave her prediction for the Lioness' upcoming trilogy bout with Julianna Pena and shared her thoughts on what makes her special:

"Yes, probably going to be an easy win for her in the next fight...She's strong, she has a lot of abilities, she's a good fighter, she's a complete fighter, complete athlete, all of it."

It will be interesting to see whether Dumont's prediction for Nunes vs. Pena 3 will be correct as she looks to continue ascending the rankings and eventually challenge her for one of her titles.

When is Norma Dumont's next fight?

Norma Dumont is scheduled to return to the octagon against Karol Rosa at UFC Fight Night 222 on April 22.

'The Immortal' will look to build on her most recent win over Danyelle Wolf, which saw her earn a unanimous decision. With the win, she bounced back from her split decision loss to Macy Chiasson in a 146.5lb catchweight after the Brazilian missed the featherweight limit.

Rosa, on the other hand, is coming off a majority decision win over Lina Lansberg. It was also a bounce-back win for her as she came off a loss to former UFC title challenger Sara McMann, who snapped her 6-fight winning streak.

It's a big fight for 'The Immortal' as she is currently the No.13 ranked women's bantamweight and a win over No.9 ranked women's bantamweight Rosa could propel her into the top-10.

