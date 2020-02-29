Norma Dumont says she will not rush for a shot at Amanda Nunes' UFC Featherweight Championship

At this weekend's UFC Fight Night 169, Norma Dumont will be stepping into the Octagon against Megan Anderson, and while the latter chases for a shot at Amanda Nunes' Featherweight Championship, Dumont has quite the opposite approach.

Norma Dumont will be stepping into the Octagon after having compiled a winning streak of 4-0 in the Brazilian MMA circuit from 2016-2018. However, while speaking to MMA Fighting, Dumont has stated that she has no interest in a shot at Amanda Nunes' UFC Featherweight Championship right now, even if she comes out victorious over Anderson in the most dominant fashion possible.

“I have no interest putting myself in this scenario right away. I would like to adapt to the promotion. (I) would like to fight at least four fights, the four fights I have in my contract, before a title fight. My plan is to win those, and then both the organization and the public will say, ‘This girl is 8-0, she’s beating everybody in the division. Now she might beat Amanda.’ That’s our plan."

Dumont further added that even if she beats Anderson impressively, she won't be fighting Amanda Nunes in her next bout, as she would first want the fans to invest in her in the best way possible. She added that rushing for a title shot would do more harm than good.

“If I get there and beat Megan, even it I do it impressively, and go fight Amanda next, you don’t have the trust from the public, like, ‘this girl just arrived straight for Amanda?’ That’s bad because you don’t have the investment you need. When people believe and invest in you, you’re more qualified to fight for the belt. I think this rush would do more harm than good.”

What's next for Norma Dumont?

Norma Dumont will be facing Megan Anderson this weekend at UFC Norfolk in a fight that could be pretty significant in the UFC Women's Featherweight Division.