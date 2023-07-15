Create
  • Sports News
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Vegas 77: Explosive showdown next: Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler live results and play-by-play updates
Live

UFC Vegas 77: Explosive showdown next: Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler live results and play-by-play updates

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 16, 2023 02:28 GMT

Kicking off the main card, an enticing lightweight battle awaits as Nazim Sadykhov takes on Terrance McKinney. Sadykhov made an impressive debut with a third-round stoppage win over Evan Elder following his victory on DWCS. McKinney, known for his lightning-fast seven-second knockout against Sadykhov's teammate Frevola, has since experienced a 2-2 run, with his latest defeat against Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 in January

topic-thumbnail

02:28 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

UFC Vegas 77: Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler set to settle the score in intense women's featherweight grudge match
Tensions run high as the heated showdown between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler approaches. Dumont, fresh off two consecutive decision wins, aims to build on her impressive 5-1 record in her last six UFC appearances. Meanwhile, Chandler, riding a five-fight win streak with three finishes, seeks to continue her dominance, having secured a first-round technical knockout victory in her latest bout.

02:24 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

02:24 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney official result
 Nazim Sadykhov defeats Terrance McKinney via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:07 of the second round

02:22 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney second round underway
After potentially conceding the first round, Sadykhov enters the second round determined to turn the tide. He wastes no time, applying pressure and pinning McKinney against the cage. McKinney attempts a takedown, but Sadykhov brilliantly reverses the position. Seizing the opportunity, Sadykhov secures McKinney's back and expertly applies a tight rear-naked choke, forcing the tap out of his opponent. 

02:20 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney
Sadykhov skillfully defends against McKinney's attempts to secure a rear-naked choke, showcasing his grappling prowess. Sadykhov executes a powerful reversal in a brilliant move, gaining the top position. As the first round nears its end, Sadykhov lands two impactful strikes on McKinney. Still a dominant start for McKinney.

02:15 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney first round underway
Terrance McKinney shoots early and gets in the clinch position. He takes Sadykhov down with a beautiful trip and wraps around a body triangle quickly. He has over 3 minutes to work the finish now that he's on Sadykhov's back. Dominant start for the prospect

02:12 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

Nazim Sadykhov and Terrance McKinney make the octagon walks
Nazim Sadykhov and Terrance McKinney make the octagon walks for their highly anticipated clash. Don't miss out on any action as we bring you live results and play-by-play updates from all the fights of the main card of UFC Vegas 77.

02:08 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney up next
Stay tuned for live results and play-by-play updates on Sportskeeda MMA

02:06 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney up next
Kicking off the main card, an enticing lightweight battle awaits as Nazim Sadykhov takes on Terrance McKinney. Sadykhov made an impressive debut with a third-round stoppage win over Evan Elder following his victory on DWCS. McKinney, known for his lightning-fast seven-second knockout against Sadykhov's teammate Frevola, has since experienced a 2-2 run, with his latest defeat against Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 in January

01:46 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

UFC Vegas 77 Main event preview
In the highly anticipated main event of UFC Vegas 77, Holly Holm is looking to extend her winning streak as she faces off against Mayra Bueno Silva. Holm, with her impressive 3-1 record in her last four fights, is determined to secure her second consecutive victory after a dominant unanimous decision win over Yana Santos. On the other hand, Silva, riding high on three consecutive wins, including two submission finishes, is eager to showcase her skills against a former women's bantamweight champion in Holm.

01:43 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

UFC Vegas 77 Main card
Holly Holm 🆚 Mayra Bueno Silva (Women's Bantamweight)
Jack Della Maddalena 🆚 Bassil Hafez (Welterweight)
Ottman Azaitar 🆚 Francisco Prado (Lightweight)
Albert Duraev 🆚 Junyong Park (Middleweight)
Norma Dumont 🆚 Chelsea Chandler (Women's Featherweight)
Nazim Sadykhov 🆚 Terrance McKinney (Lightweight)

01:40 (GMT)16 JUL 2023

UFC Vegas 77 Main card set to begin shortly
UFC Vegas 77: Holm vs. Bueno Silva main card is set to begin shortly. Stay tuned to this space for live results and play-by-play updates. 
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online