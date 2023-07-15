UFC Vegas 77: Explosive showdown next: Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler live results and play-by-play updates

Kicking off the main card, an enticing lightweight battle awaits as Nazim Sadykhov takes on Terrance McKinney. Sadykhov made an impressive debut with a third-round stoppage win over Evan Elder following his victory on DWCS. McKinney, known for his lightning-fast seven-second knockout against Sadykhov's teammate Frevola, has since experienced a 2-2 run, with his latest defeat against Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 in January

