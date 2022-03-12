Eagle FC 46: Who won the fight between Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee (11th March 2022)?

Eagle FC's sophomore event on American soil came to an end with Kevin Lee emerging triumphant over Diego Sanchez. The fight was hosted by the FLXCast Arena in Miami, Florida.

'The Motown Phenom' walked away from the cage with a unanimous decision win, having outperformed Sanchez over the course of the Eagle FC 46 main event. All judges scored the fight 30-27 for Lee.

Lee used his elite grappling skills to his advantage, frequently taking the fight to the ground and peppering Sanchez with a series of elbows and strikes from the top.

Kevin Lee gonna win but Diego Sanchez looked .. Good! #EagleFC46

The win against Sanchez offered Lee his first win since November 2019, marking only his second victory in his last five fights. The 29-year-old was cut by the UFC in November 2021 following two back-to-back losses against Charles Oliveira and Daniel Rodriguez.

Although Sanchez boasted of a relatively better record compared to Lee, the setback at Eagle FC 46 marked his second consecutive loss. Sanchez most recently recorded a win against Michel Pereira via disqualification at UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz.

Kevin Lee believes he blew out his ACL in the first round

A calf kick from Diego Sanchez in the first round evidently hurt Kevin Lee, forcing him to favor his lead leg throughout the remainder of the fight. In the aftermath of their main event clash, Lee offered Henry Cejudo and the fans some insight into the same.

"I probably blew out my ACL or something major. Every time I tried to push off of it, it was slipping and sliding, so I'm going to go straight from here to the hospital," said Lee.

Check out Kevin Lee's interaction with Henry Cejudo below:





calls for a title shot in his next fight!



"I'm the best 165er out here" calls for a title shot in his next fight!

UFC ringside physician Dr. David Abbasi subsequently responded to a Twitter update revealing the status of Lee's injury. He went on to detail the implications of the injury and explain why surgery must be conducted to help Lee heal.

"Very BAD NEWS considering he already had both knee ACLs reconstructed. A revision ACL surgery is much more challenging from surgical standpoint. If the ACL graft tore and undergoes surgery- Now we have to take tissue from ANOTHER portion of his knee."

Check out the tweet below:





"Very BAD NEWS considering he already had both knee ACLs reconstructed. A revision ACL surgery is much more challenging from surgical standpoint. If the ACL graft tore and undergoes surgery- Now we have to take tissue from ANOTHER portion of his knee."

Regardless of the injury, Kevin Lee seemed hopeful of his prospects in Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion, considering how he called for a title shot during the post-fight octagon interview.

