"Eagle & Sultan" - Fans overjoyed as Khabib Nurmagomedov is snapped with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan

A large chunk of MMA fans were overjoyed after learning about the recent meetup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Indian movie star, Salman Khan. Many of them also highlighted a common factor between Nurmagomedov and Khan.

Ad

Even after boasting an undefeated record during his entry into the UFC, Nurmagomedov wasn't a hyped prospect like his archrival, Conor McGregor, or the current UFC lightweight, Paddy Pimblett. However, his incredible performances inside the octagon made the community take note of him.

Nurmagomedov inked his name in UFC's history forever when he claimed the lightweight gold with a victory against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. However, it was his mega-fight with McGregor at UFC 229 that boosted his stature and made him a global star who is honored even in India.

Ad

Trending

A recent Instagram post from the Bollywood icon, Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, showcased a snap from their meetup with 'The Eagle' in Dubai. Both Shera and Khan looked in a gleeful mood in the picture with Nurmagomedov.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Several fans voiced their expressions about the meetup with references to one of Khan's previous movies, Sultan, which featured him in the role of a wrestler who took up MMA. A few such comments read:

"Eagle 🦅💀 X Sultan"

"Sultan with Khabib🗿🗿"

"Salman Khan and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Damn the Internet keeps on giving."

"Legendary frame"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions to @beingshera's Instagram post. [Screenshots courtesy: @beingshera on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov named Shakrukh Khan as his favorite actor in Bollywood

Khabib Nurmagomedov took up the role of a coach after he retired from UFC. Currently, he trains the Dagestani camp of fighters who were previously trained by his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. However, his retirement provides him with much more free time. Time that he often uses to make podcast appearances and seemingly watch Bollywood movies.

Ad

A recent Instagram post from @bramalea.rd showcased Nurmagomedov talking about entertaining himself often with Bollywood movies. Amidst the conversation, 'The Eagle' also mentioned that Shahrukh Khan was his favorite Bollywood actor:

"Indian movies. Bollywood, of course, I watch. [My favorite actor?] Shah Rukh Khan, maybe."

The five-time IIFA award-winning actor is also the co-owner of the noted IPL franchisee, Kolkata Knight Riders, and holds several prestigious international awards including France's Legion Of Honour, Morocco's Wissame Al Kafaa Al Fikria, and UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.