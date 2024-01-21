"Earned!" - Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski, and others react to Frankie Edgar's UFC Hall of Fame induction 

Frankie Edgar earned a much-deserved spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. Fellow MMA fighters expressed their joy at the UFC veteran getting the honor.

Edgar is one of the most decorated fighters in the UFC history. Winning the UFC lightweight title was the biggest achievement of his career. The New Jersey native is one of the three lightweight champions in UFC history to defend the title three consecutive times, the other two being Benson Henderson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During the UFC 297 broadcast, it was announced that Edgar will be the first Hall of Fame inductee of 2024. The news was a surprise to ‘Answer’ and he gave a short but wholesome reaction.

“Definitely didn’t expect this to happen. That’s amazing, amazing! This is what it’s all about!”

See Edgar talk about the Hall of Fame induction below:

Expand Tweet

Edgar successfully competed against three generations of elite MMA fighters during his career. He commands respect among fellow fighters, who expressed their happiness at the 42-year-old's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Catch fighter reactions to Edgar's induction below:

Fighter reactions to Edgar's induction into the UFC Hall of Fame

Catch more reactions below:

Fellow MMA fighters shared Edgar's joy

Frankie Edgar is among the few champions in MMA history who had successful tenures in three different weight classes. After dropping down in weight, he fought for the undisputed UFC featherweight title twice against former champions Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. Towards the end of his career, Edgar made a run for the UFC bantamweight title.

‘Answer’ retired from professional MMA with a record of 24-11-1. He firmly held a top-five position in the UFC featherweight and lightweight rankings for more than half a decade. The 42-year-old belonged to a minuscule minority in the lower weight classes who enjoyed performance longevity to compete successfully in their late 30s.