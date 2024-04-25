"Easiest money I’ve ever seen in my life" - Dan Hooker is seeking to face Renato Moicano or Beneil Dariush at UFC 303

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker wants either Renato Moicano or Beneil Dariush as his opponent the next time he steps inside the UFC octagon.

Hooker recently sat down for an interview with Hyon Ko for 'The AllStar.' 'The Hangman' expressed his wish to fight at UFC 303, which will take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be held during Interantional Fight Week and will feature the highly anticipated showdown between Michael Chandler and Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

Hooker named Dariush as his first choice for the aforementioned date. The New Zealander added that if the fight did not become a reality, he would like to lock horns against Renato Moicano. He said:

"For International Fight Week, I will punch Beneil Dariush's head clean off his shoulders. There's no doubt about it. That would obviously be my top pick but he's just been very quiet about shooting his shot. You know what I mean? I'm not sure that's a date that he's willing to commit to... But obviously, Moicano is there as well. Beneil dosen't want it, Moicano calling me easy money, brother you're the easiest money I've seen in my life, you chinless s**mbag... I'll come for him in a heartbeat."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments from the 2:56 mark below:

Renato Moicano shares his thoughts on a clash against Dan Hooker

Renato Moicano has currently become a fan-favorite due to his humorous antics and his post-fight octagon interviews. During an episode of his Show Me The Money podcast, he spoke about multiple UFC lightweight fighters and gave his thoughts on how he would perform against them.

The 34-year-old labelled Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker as 'easy money' fights but stated that a showdown against former UFC champion Charles Oliveira might be a tough hill to climb for him. He said:

"Let me tell you something, Dan Hooker, easy money. Paddy Pimblett, easy money. [Charles Oliveira], not so easy."

Check out the clip from the podcast below:

Expand Tweet

Moicano and Hooker currently hold the 10th and the 11th spots respectively in the UFC lightweight rankings.

'The Hangman is riding a two-fight win streak, while the Brazilian has been victorious in his last three encounters.

So, considering these factors, it might make sense for the UFC to put this matchup together for MMA fans around the world.