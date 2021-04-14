"Easy work" - Boxing titan Tyson Fury wants to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury has decided to put UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on notice. The heavyweight boxer recently took note of the fact that Ngannou was a guest on Mike Tyson's talk show and shared an image of Ngannou posing with Tyson.

Not only did Tyson Fury send a message to his next rumored opponent Anthony Joshua, but the Gypsy King also said that he is going to "roast" Ngannou. In the end, Fury billed the UFC heavyweight champion as "easy work."

Here is the tweet from Tyson Fury:

At UFC 260, Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic via a brutal TKO in the second round of their title showdown. With the win, The Predator captured his first-ever UFC title and ended Miocic's legendary run as king of the heavyweight division.

Having initially suffered a loss to Miocic in 2018, Ngannou avenged his brutal title loss in the most dominating fashion. The newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion successfully prevented massive takedowns from Miocic and eventually got the job done in typical Francis Ngannou fashion.

Will Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou fight in a boxing ring?

A fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is certainly a possibility. In the aftermath of UFC 260, Ngannou claimed that he would be open to the idea of a boxing match. A fight against the Gypsy King could potentially be on the cards if both fighters and all parties involved agree to a deal.

That being said, Fury is currently set to fight Anthony Joshua later this year after having beaten Deontay Wilder in his last fight. Meanwhile, Ngannou has been linked with a fight against either Derrick Lewis or Jon Jones.

The Predator is expected to defend his title at least once this year and it will be interesting to see who turns out to be Ngannou's first title challenger. With an ongoing dispute between Jones and the UFC, a rematch between Ngannou and Lewis could be on the cards.