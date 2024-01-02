"Easy work" - Tyson Fury sends strongly worded message to "useless piece of sh*t" Oleksandr Usyk ahead of upcoming fight

Ahead of their highly anticipated encounter, Tyson Fury shared a video on social media, during which he insulted Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' uploaded a video to his Instagram account, where he can be seen training in the mountains. In the caption of the video, Fury shared that he was running in preparation for the upcoming clash against Usyk.

In the video, Fury hurled insults at 'The Cat' and claimed that he would make light work of the Ukrainian in the fight:

"Another big day of running, in the f**king mountains. Come on! Easy work, smashing Usyk... Useless piece of s**t."

After multiple failed negotiations over the years, it appears that the highly intriguing matchup between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally become a reality soon.

The two heavyweights are currently scheduled to lock horns in an undisputed title fight on February 17, 2024. The event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury last competed in October 2023, when he shared the boxing ring with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, who made his boxing debut that night, gave a good account of himself and managed to score aknockdown in the fight. The fight eventually went the 10-round distance and 'The Gypsy King' was declared the winner via split decision.

But the outcome of the fight did not sit well with many fans, who believed the Cameroonian to be the rightful victor of that fight.

Deontay Wilder weighs in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury's former rival Deontay Wilder believes that 'The Gypsy King's' upcoming clash against Oleksandr Usyk to become the undisputed champion could prove to be a close affair.

In an interview with Instant Casino (via DAZN), 'The Bronze bomber' shared his thoughts on the scrap. Wilder stated that he was glad to see the matchup become areality and said that both fighters had an equal chance of taking home the victory:

"It's a 50-50 fight, anything can happen. People look at Fury's size as a major advantage but that doesn't necessarily mean nothing because Usyk can stay low to the ground and because Fury's so tall it's going to be difficult to reach down. IIf Usyk can get in and out real fast, I feel speed could be a major factor. For me it's 50-50 and I'm glad it's finally happening so we get all the belts in one place."