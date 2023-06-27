Ebanie Bridges addresses 'internet-breaking' trend of weighing in wearing bare-minimum lingerie - "I think it's classy, it's elegant" 

Ebanie Bridges is widely recognized for holding the IBF female bantamweight title since 2022. However, in addition to her boxing prowess, the OnlyFa*s star has also garnered attention for her eye-catching weigh-in attires.

With each appearance on the scale, 'The Blonde Bomber' demonstrates a distinct ensemble, that combines elegance and sportiness, incorporating bright colors and sleek designs that complement her personality. While Ebanie Bridges never fails to make a fashion statement with her internet-breaking weigh-in attires, it has, at times, caused quite a stir on social media.

Surprisingly, Ebanie Bridges' weigh-in attires aren't carefully curated fashion statements, but rather a selection based on comfort that unexpectedly becomes a viral sensation. Speaking in a recent interview with BitcoinCasinos, Bridges stated:

"I just want to be comfortable, it’s not like I’m being big-headed or anything like that. I like to wear what I look good in and I seem to break the internet now no matter what I wear as ‘my thing’ seems to be a big deal. I wear lingerie and I think it’s classy what I wear – it’s nice, elegant, and not anything too trashy."

Bridges added:

"It’s not about competing; it’s just about doing what’s right for me and ‘doing me’ always works. While my past as a bodybuilder and stage presence helps me being comfortable for the weigh-ins and the poses etc."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below (1:50):

Ebanie Bridges reveals why women's boxing is thriving and getting the recognition it deserves

In the aforementioned interview, Ebanie Bridges also discussed the current landscape of women's boxing, shedding light on its meteoric rise in popularity and why it's finally getting the recognition that it deserves. Bridges revealed that the perception of women's boxing has shifted significantly over the past few years, with better opportunities for women competitors.

'The Blonde Bomber' also credited Irish boxing sensation Katie Taylor, acknowledging the pivotal role she played in bringing women's boxing to the forefront. She also added that the emergence of several high-level women boxers has been instrumental in putting an end to lopsided contests, ensuring a steady stream of thrilling and closely-contested bouts.

Bridges stated:

"It’s definitely getting more of the respect it deserves and I’d say in the last 3 or 4 years more so now than ever, we are getting good matches and more girls in the sport. Obviously, Katie Taylor was amazing for the sport, but her fights were very one-sided and weren’t competitive enough then and people don’t want to see lopsided fights. One star back then wasn’t enough, but now we’ve got so many stars in women’s boxing and there’s no 2-3 years waiting for fights, we just fight."

