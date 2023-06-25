Ebanie Bridges bothered by "cu*ts on the road" in new city after moving

Ebanie Bridges recently took to Twitter to rant about the frustrations she has had with moving to a new city.

Bridges, who resides in England, moved from Essex to Leeds several months ago. It appears there is one aspect that annoyed her most about her new northern neighbors.

According to Ebanie Bridges, the level of aggression she has experienced since moving to Yorkshire has been almost staggering. The Australian professional boxer did not hold back in her assessment of the lack of "etiquette" on the road in the north. She tweeted:

"A big difference between the north & Essex that I’ve noticed is y’all northerners are c*nts on the road & have no etiquette. I swear drivers in Essex are so sweet & chilled & I never experienced road rage… it’s like people up here are angry f*ckers on the road…. CHILL.. I still love you but please relax on the road."

Bridges clarified that aside from their road rage, northerners are generally nicer people than those who reside in Essex and other areas more south of Yorkshire.

"Northerners are nicer and friendlier except for when it comes to the road! I swear haha."

See the tweets below:

Ebanie Bridges lifts lid on friendship with Conor McGregor after being pictured together

Ebanie Bridges and Conor McGregor were both in attendance for the boxing world title fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron which took place in Dublin last month.

Bridges and McGregor were seen chatting away ringside, which immediately sparked speculation as to the nature of their relationship. 'Blonde Bomber' took to Instagram and posted the following:

"Ringside with the one and only @thenotoriousmma"

See the post below:

Given McGregor's notoriety and Bridges' success on OnlyF*ns, many fans assumed the pair shared a somewhat-sexual relationship. But Ebanie Bridges has recently commented on how they came to know one another, whilst talking to onlyaccounts.io.

She said:

"He’s lovely, me and Conor have been talking for a while. He’s always supported my career; I’ve talked to him online and he sends me messages before my fights and has invited me to Ireland a few times and is nice to have that support and friendship. Recently was obviously the first time I’d seen him in person and that was great after the conversations we’ve had online. He’s awesome and so effervescent and has that energy – when Conor walks in the room he lights it up and he’s very inspiring." h/t mirror.co.ok

