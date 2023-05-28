Conor McGregor was visibly devastated following Katie Taylor's defeat to Chantelle Cameron last weekend.

Taylor moved up in weight to attempt to claim the WBO, WBA, WBC, IBO IBF and The Ring female light-welterweight titles, but came up short, and suffered her first defeat in professional boxing

The Irishman sponsored the event and sat ringside, which turned out to be to his detriment.

Following the announcement of the scorecards, which read 94–96, 94–96, 95–95 in favor of Cameron, 'The Notorious' was struck to the back of the head by a drink. McGregor and his entourage immediately turned around to seek out the perpetrator, but they appeared unable to locate him in the sea of bodies.

Conor McGregor penned an emotional message to Taylor following her heroic effort against a bigger and stronger opponent.

Conor McGregor called out for a boxing match by 58-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman, who recently announced that he would be making his celebrity boxing debut, has called out Conor McGregor out on Instagram.

News of Coleman's upcoming celebrity boxing match saddened MMA fans across the globe, however, McGregor responded to the news in a rather ambiguous manner. In a since-deleted tweet, he said this:

"Challenge accepted!"

Mark Coleman has caught wind of McGregor's 'call out', and the former UFC champion has stated that the pair would have to do battle in the squared circle. Coleman claimed that he would "smash" the Irishman in an MMA fight.

Whilst it is unclear who 'The Hammer' will face in his boxing debut, he already has a second fight in mind, with none other than 'The Notorious'.

Mark Coleman took to Instagram and said this:

"Conor, I'm a big fan. Thank you for calling me out. Has to be in boxing, I'd smash you in MMA, you know that. You did steal a round from Khabib, but that's at 155 [pounds]. Boxing, it would probably go to a decision. We'll see who wins that. But I want a red panty night, sober is cool. Conor boy die"

