Ebanie Bridges makes epic shout out to Conor McGregor by tattooing his brand on her body - “Thank you for being by my side”

Ebanie Bridges recently made an epic shout-out to Conor McGregor by sharing her latest tattoo of the former two-division UFC champion's brand on her body ahead of her boxing bout.

'Blonde Bomber' took to her Instagram account, where she shared photos from her recent weigh-in that showed 'The Notorious' Forged Irish Strout logo on her abdomen. She expressed her gratitude toward the Irishman and his brand for all their support and mentioned that she was looking forward to enjoying a beverage after her fight.

Bridges wrote:

"I’m so grateful for your support not just for me but for boxing/combat sports as a whole. Thank you for giving back, and supporting the industry. Thank you for being by my side and in my corner while I chase my dreams. I’m so proud to be a part of the forged army and I can’t wait to smash a forged Irish stout after I smash my opponent tonight."

Ebanie Bridges is scheduled to fight Miyo Yoshida tonight, where she will look to successfully retain her bantamweight championship. There will be plenty of attention on the bout as it takes place on the undercard of Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney. She most recently competed in December 2022, where she earned a TKO win but ended up suffering a broken hand that resulted in her being out of action for a year.

It will be interesting to see whether the layoff will cause Bridges any issues in her return to the ring and whether Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Strout will give her good luck.

Ebanie Bridges claims money doesn't motivate her in boxing

Ebanie Bridges recently clapped back at the notion that money is what motivates her in boxing and noted that it can't be further from the truth.

While speaking to Seconds Out Boxing, 'Blonde Bomber' brought up the idea that being driven by money is false and that her legacy in the sport is what motivates her. She mentioned that her goal is to compete and remains committed to achieving that, saying:

"It's a fu*king brutal sport...I never started boxing for the money. I started boxing because I had goals and my goals was to become world champion. Once I become world champion, my goal was to become undisputed."

