Ebanie Bridges shares two-word reaction to Elle Brooke's fight announcement against Paige VanZant

Boxing star Ebanie Bridges recently shared her reaction to the news that Paige VanZant will make her boxing debut against OnlyF*ns model Elle Brooke.

Last night, Misfits Boxing confirmed that Brooke vs. VanZant was officially set for the upcoming MF & DAZN: X Series 15 card on May 25 at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. Their clash will also be fought for the MFB women's middleweight title.

Expand Tweet

'12 Gauge', who has also made the switch to producing OnlyF*ns content in recent years, hasn't fought in any capacity since 2021 when she was signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). She lost both her fights in the promotion after making the switch from the UFC, but has continually maintained training, according to her social media.

For Brooke, the adult star has gone from strength-to-strength during her Misfits run and is recognized as one of the biggest female stars on their roster. She is sporting a 4-1 boxing career so far, most recently defeating AJ Bunker via third round KO earlier this year.

After the news dropped on social media, Ebanie Bridges took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide her reaction. Bridges is a close friend of Brooke and has regularly helped her boxing training while she prepares for fights. Bridges tweeted:

"WOW this @holdthatelle 😍😍🔥🔥🔥"

Check out Ebanie Bridges' tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ebanie Bridges defends friendship with UFC star Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges has defended her friendship with Conor McGregor after receiving backlash from fans believing her association with him was bad for her career.

'The Blonde Bomber' and 'The Notorious' appear to have been friends for sometime, with the pair often pictured together at some of the biggest boxing events in recent years. Bridges has also partnered with McGregor's Forged Irish Stout and Proper No.12 Whiskey, regularly posting promotional content for the brands on her social media.

Recently, Bridges felt compelled to defend her relationship with the Irishman after a fan stated that he was an "embarrassment". They wrote:

"Hard not to like you Ebanie, your achievements are fantastic. But unfortunately your association with McGregor does nothing to enhance your status. He's an embarrassment."

Bridges immediately hit back and questioned the fan's judgement, claiming they shouldn't judge somebody they don't know personally. She responded:

"You don't know Conor personally do you? You just judge him for what he shows online. Just like all the people who judge me negatively that don't know me. Don't be so quick to judge people. He's very smart and successful, he knows what he's doing and he's far from an embarrassment."

Check out the tweets here:

Ebanie Bridges responds to fan

Poll : Who wins the fight? Elle Brooke Paige VanZant 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback