"Don’t be so quick to judge people" - Ebanie Bridges schools fan questioning her association with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges has taken to defend Conor McGregor after being slammed by a fan for her association with the Irishman.

Bridges stated in a prior interview with The Mirror that she and McGregor had been friends for "a while".

After recently being quizzed by a fan about her partnership with 'The Notorious', who implied that McGregor did more harm than good for her public image, she let the fan know that his opinions were just that.

@scootch101 wrote this on X:

"Hard not to like you Ebanie, your achievements are fantastic. But unfortunately your association with McGregor does nothing to enhance your status. He's an embarrassment."

Bridges responded with this:

"You don't know Conor personally do you? You just judge him for what he shows online. Just like all the people who judge me negatively that don't know me. Don't be so quick to judge people. He's very smart and successful, he knows what he's doing and he's far from an embarrassment."

The fan replied:

"I don't for one minute think he's not all of the above but yes you're right I only see what I see and hear... He's not my cup of tea as you say I don't know him personally."

'Blonde Bomber' put the debate to rest with this:

"Exactly, you don't. But that's fine he isn't your cup of tea... But don't say he does nothing for my status because he is embarrassing because I can tell you he does plenty for it. He's a good supportive human."

See Ebanie Bridges defend Conor McGregor below:

Ebanie Bridges fires back at Darren Till for his comment about her OnlyF*ns

Ebanie Bridges and Darren Till recently went back and forth online after the Scouser shared a cheeky dig at the Australian boxer's OnlyF*ns career.

The former IBF women's bantamweight champion recently took to X to share a story of her offering a girl from Bridges' gym a ride in her Porsche. Till took the chance to quip that she had made her money from her NSFW content, as opposed to money made from boxing.

'The Gorilla' said this:

"Train hard & get ya t*ts out and online girls & you can have your own Porsche 911 too..."

She responded with this:

"Thanks for the attention and traction @darrentill2, it all helps my bank account. Love ya..."

See Ebanie Bridges' exchange with Darren Till below:

