Darren Till vows to knock out Mike Perry in potential 2024 clash, teases another big matchup

Former UFC welterweight Darren Till has not fought since December 2022, but recently vowed to take on and finish former UFC veteran Mike Perry next year.

Till took to X/Twitter and posted in the wake of Perry's latest win in bare-knuckle boxing against former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. The English fighter also promised to knock out 'Tom' without revealing which Tom he was referring to.

'The Gorilla' wrote:

"I guarantee next year when I knock [Mike] Perry clean out am gonna do use [you] all a favour and knock Tom clean out aswell."

Fans in the comments speculated who 'Tom' might be with most of the guesses centering around professional boxer Tommy Fury, the younger brother of world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, and Tom Aspinall, the UFC interim heavyweight champion.

Darren Till was released from the UFC earlier in February this year upon his own request. He has a sole split-decision victory and five losses in six fights since 2018.

Check out his comments on X below:

Eddie Alvarez praises Mike Perry after BKFC 56 loss - 'Guy's a f*****g battle axe'

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez took on the bare-knuckle sensation Mike Perry at BKFC 56 for his second bout in the sport. He was on the recieving end of Perry's strong form in the ring.

The two squared off for the symbolic 'King of Violence' championship and Mike Perry extended his unbeaten record in the promotion to 4-0. At the post-fight press conference, Alvarez graciously praised his opponent:

“I was surprised. In sparring I land these shots on the bigger guys and I don’t know if I hurt my opponents pretty good, but with a bare fist I thought for sure Mike would go down. He didn’t. My hat’s off to Mike Perry. The guy’s a f*****g battle axe. He can take a shot, he can keep plodding forward and give them. He reminds me of myself a lot, so I was fighting a little mirror of myself in there tonight and Mike was the better man. I take my wins, I’ll take my losses the same way – with my head high.”

Alvarez continued:

“Tonight I dared to be great. I went up a weight class with Mike. I did, I really dared to be great, and I thought, with everything in me, I can beat a bigger guy, given my skill set, given his style. I’m not going back on anything. I thought I could beat Mike Perry tonight, bigger or not, and I didn’t. I came up short. And hey, this f*****g sport, bro, that’s why I love it.”

Eddie Alvarez now holds a 1-1 professional bare-knuckle record.

Check out Alvarez's full comments at the press conference below [28:38]: