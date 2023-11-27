Ed Sheeran wants a Misfits Boxing clash with fellow musician Lewis Capaldi - "Let's f***ing have it, you c***" 

The playful banter between renowned singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi is on the brink of crossing over into a boxing spectacle.

Sheeran has expertly laid the groundwork for a potential clash within the Mixfits celebrity boxing realm, promising a spectacle that guarantees entertainment for fans.

Pop culture fans are aware that in recent times, the good-natured banter between Lewis Capaldi and Sheeran has evolved into an entertaining spectacle. The feud peaked during their performances at the BBC's Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival. Despite their visible camaraderie, Capaldi, celebrated for his clever quips, has playfully needled Sheeran on multiple occasions.

This whimsical feud originated from a narrative Capaldi shared on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in 2022. The anecdote revolved around Sheeran recommending a house, which according to Capaldi had unpleasant odors. This prompted a tongue-in-cheek accusation that Sheeran had cast a "plague" upon his life. In a humorous response, Sheeran offered to purchase the house and presented Capaldi with a life-size dinosaur.

Persisting in the banter, Capaldi recently conveyed his humorous frustration at Sheeran's silence regarding the house, comically attributing the property's degradation to Sheeran and deeming it a "shell" in disarray. Infusing a musical element, Capaldi added an X-rated verse to a TikTok video featuring Sheeran playing the guitar.

In the most recent episode of the feud, Ed Sheeran called out Capaldi for a boxing clash under the Misfits banner in an interview with IFL TV, stating:

"Lewis Capaldi, let's f**king have at it, you c*nt!"

Ed Sheeran promises to walk out Katie Taylor in a potential event at Croke Park

In the wake of Katie Taylor's triumph over Chantelle Cameron, Ed Sheeran has made a promise to sing for the two-weight undisputed world champion should she secure a fight at Croke Park next year.

Taylor's team is actively pursuing a bout at the iconic GAA Headquarters, with a potential trilogy fight against Cameron at the top of the wishlist.

Sheeran, a spectator at the 3Arena for Taylor's victorious rematch, conveyed his commitment to walk her out into the ring. Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed Sheeran's promise according to an article by Irish Mirror, stating:

"Ed Sheeran said he would sing her out genuinely... We could make a financial case on tourism and why an event like this would be a huge success for this country. But if they can’t understand the compassionate side of giving this event and night to their greatest ever athlete then I really don’t know what we are doing."

