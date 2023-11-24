"I'm about to burst" - BKFC's Tai Emery, who went viral for topless moment, signs a deal with KSI's Misfits Boxing 

Tai Emery, who once rocked the combat sports world with an NSFW celebration, has just announced that she signed a contract to fight for Misfits Boxing, a combat sports promotion founded by influencer boxing star, KSI. Many of the details of her contract remain unknown.

However, what is known is that Tai Emery will be allowed to continue fighting at BKFC, where she first rose to fame. This either means that the contract with Misfits Boxing isn't lucrative enough for her to give up bare-knuckle boxing or she simply loves BKFC too much to leave it behind.

Regardless, she spoke to the Daily Star about her move to Misfits Boxing, saying the following:

"I'm about to burst. Your girl is now BKFC and Misfits! I wanted to come over, and I wanted to expand. You know, we need to stay busy! Now, I'm a bare knuckle fighter, I'm not a strict boxer, but I'm still taken seriously as an athlete. So I was shopping around, I wanted to take my boxing more seriously, and I feel like I'll be able to have more fights. And with the way I market myself and how BKFC is growing, it really fits."

Tai Emery first rose to infamy when, after knocking out Rung-Arun Khunchai at BKFC: Thailand 3, she stood on one of the ring ropes and lifted her shirt to flash her bare chest in celebration. Her celebration was mirrored by Daniella Hemsley, an OnlyF*ns model, after she defeated Aleksandra Danielka.

Is Tai Emery undefeated across all combat sports?

Tai Emery benefited greatly from her NSFW celebration. As an OnlyF*ns model, the notoriety she gained only helped increase her subscriber count. But what of her career as a fighter? Has it experienced similar levels of success?

A glance at her record reveals just how green Emery is as a fighter. Between 2018 and 2019, she took part in two amateur MMA fights, drawing at NFC 112 and losing at NFC 121. She then made her professional combat sports debut at BKFC: Thailand 3, where she knocked out Rung-Arun Khunchai in round one.

It remains her first and only win, as she subsequently lost to Chisakan Ariphipat via unanimous decision at BKFC: Thailand 4.