Tai Emery brings up "PR Royalties" after claiming she could be next contender to fight winner of Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

Tai Emery is not a household name in the world of combat sports. In fact, she does not even compete in a sport that's mainstream in the niche world of combat sports. Upon further examination, nothing the 36-year-old does is necessarily mainstream, as she was previously known for her OnlyF*ns exploits.

But the one thing she has done that briefly launched her into mainstream light was her post-fight celebration at BKFC: Thailand 3. After knocking out Rung-Arun Khunchai, she stood on the ropes and flashed her breasts. Now, she took to Twitter to talk about how influential that moment's become.

"If I had a dollar earned in PR royalties that used my 🥥🥥 for their own financial gain… I’d be the next contender to face the winner of @elonmusk Vs @MarkZucker_ @bareknucklefc @DailyStar_Sport @MMAFighting @MMAJunkie @TMZ @ladbible ….the list goes on."

Her tweet, which contains uncensored footage of Hemsley's celebration, can be found by clicking on this link (NSFW). Tai Emery's actions took place last year. But this past weekend, Daniella Hemsley, another OnlyF*ns model, mirrored the Emery's celebrations by flashing her breasts after her own win.

The coverage that both women earned caused Emery to tweet about unpaid royalties. She claimed that had she been paid royalties, she'd be so wealthy that she'd be facing the winner of the rumored Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight.

In her tweet, Emery tagged countless platforms that used explicit media of her. She described her celebration after beating Rung-Arun Khunchai as empowering, and that she was owning that specific moment, which she felt no one could take away from her.

Tai Emery's career as a bare-knuckle boxer

Despite briefly becoming something of a viral sensation after her stunning knockout at BKFC: Thailand 3 and her subsequent celebration, Tai Emery's newfound fame quickly fizzled out. While she gained a healthy number of new subscribers to her OnlyF*ns, she never became a combat sports star.

This was not helped by her subsequent performance, when she faced Chisakan Ariphipat at BKFC: Thailand 4. She found herself unable to replicate the magic of her initial bout and was handed a unanimous decision loss.