BKFC star Tai Emery of flashing fame gives the best 4-word reply to Daniella Hemsley's topless celebration at Kingpyn Boxing

BKFC fighter Tai Emery has reacted to the recent controversy surrounding Daniella Hemsley's post-fight celebration at a recent KingPyn Boxing tournament.

After scoring a victory against Aleksandra Danielka on July 15, OnlyF*ns model Hemsley opted to celebrate in a unique fashion as she flashed her breasts to the crowd present at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Daniella Hemsley really flashed the live camera after her win 🫣

Clips and pictures of the 22-year-old's celebration went viral on social media and drew different reactions from fans.

One Twitter put out a question to the public asking which celebration was better -the one by Hemsley at KingPyn Boxing or the one by BKFC fighter Tai Emery last year.

Emery, who herself had flashed a crowd in the past, chimed in on the issue. Responding to the tweet, the 36-year-old said that her celebration was better.

"I DID IT BETTER," wrote Tai Emery.

Emery then went on to jokingly suggest a fight between herself and Hemsley.

Proud to see the wave of brave b**bies emerge since. KingPyn Boxing b**b flasher vs. BKFC b**b flasher."

Emery made headlines last year during her promotional debut at BKFC Thailand 3. In September 2022, the 36-year-old went up against Rung-Arun Khunchai and scored an impressive first-round knockout.

In the excitement of the victory, Emery proceeded to flash her chest to the crowd present in the arena. The fighter's video made rounds on social media and received mixed reactions from the public.

Daniella Hemsley issued an apology after the KingPyn Boxing victory

Daniella Hemsley's antics at the KingPyn Boxing event on July 15 did not sit well with some people, who went on to criticize the OnlyF*ns model on social media.

This led to the 22-year-old taking to social media to issue a response to the controversy. Hemsley uploaded a post on her Instagram account where she spoke about the incident and issued an apology to the people offended by her actions:

"I DID IT! Ola definitely didn’t have a walk in the park (her words) but Big respect, that was true WAR! I also apologise to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol... And I LOVE YOU DUBLIN!!!!! WOW," wrote Daniella Hemsley.