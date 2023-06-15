"Thanks everyone, all you Karens" - When BKFC fighter Tai Emery bashed fans after getting into trouble for flashing the audience

Tai Emery shot to fame last September when she debuted in stunning fashion in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).The Australian fighter KO'd Rung-Arun Khunchai with a nasty uppercut and left hook before exposing her breasts to the crowd as part of her celebration.

Emery's win and decision to lift up her shirt went viral, with most fans wanting to know who the new fighter on BKFC's scene was. According to the 36-year-old, however, she also faced a lot of backlash for her antics.

In an interview with MMA Fighting from December 2022, Tai Emery revealed she got into trouble with BKFC president David Feldman due to the amount of complaints her celebration recieved. She said:

“I will say one thing, I did get in a lot of trouble with Dave Feldman from BKFC — just for everyone that wanted to know some repercussions — I was in trouble, so thanks everyone, all you Karens, for having a little complaint. I’m sorry about that, but this is an 18+ event, so just don’t watch.” [H/t MMAFighting]

Emery was also asked whether or not she would expose herself again after her next win. The Australian fighter stated that she had been warned by BKFC's brass that she may face a fine, but refused to rule it out:

"I’ve been told that the stunt that I pulled will not be allowed. They're talking millions of bahts in fines, but what’s good? We’ll see what happens.”

Watch the video of Tai Emery's celebration here.

Tai Emery reveals plans to train with 'Blonde Bomber' Ebanie Bridges in London

Despite being based in Thailand, Tai Emery recently revealed she's keen to travel to London in order to expand her training and compete on the next BKFC card on British soil.

The Australian also stated that she is looking to work alongside and train with fellow OnlyF*ns star Ebanie Bridges, who is also a professional boxer.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Emery explained that she's suffered multiple set backs and trust issues with past trainers and believes a fighter like Ebanie Bridges could be the perfect person to have in her corner. She said:

"I messaged Ebanie and I told her ‘I’m not going into this and I’m not saying yes unless I have a corner I trust and wants to go to war with me.’ I’m not doing that. Ebanie is just the best human, and she just said ‘I’ve got your back’, and she’s invited me to come out and train with the girls [in England]." [H/t Daily Star]

