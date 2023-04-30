Eddie Alvarez took on fellow former UFC star Chad Mendes in the co-main event of BKFC 41 last night.

Interestingly, Eddie Alvarez's wife, who was in attendance for the former UFC champion's BKFC debut, could be heard screaming during the fight while offering her support.

Watch the video below:

Alvarez and Mendes certainly knew how to put on a show as they went toe-to-toe in their five-round matchup. Both fighters were knocked down during the fight, however, it was 'The Underground King' who managed to scrape through a split-decision victory at the end of the fight.

Following the fight, Chad Mendes announced his retirement from the sport. While speaking during the post-fight interview, the 37-year-old said:

"Hey, I just wanted to say thank you to all the fans. This has been a life long career for me. I started wrestling at the age of five years old. Never took a year off all the way through this now, so I'm officially hanging'em up tonight guys. Thank you very much for all the awesome memories throughout my UFC career coming into Bare Knuckle."

Watch the video below:

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA @arielhelwani Chad Mendes retires at the age of 37. Been competing since the age of 5, when he started wrestling. Was always a tough out for absolutely any fighter on the planet. Hell of a career! @arielhelwani Chad Mendes retires at the age of 37. Been competing since the age of 5, when he started wrestling. Was always a tough out for absolutely any fighter on the planet. Hell of a career! https://t.co/hRNNlZCVQz

Eddie Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes: 'The Underground King' says he would've been fine with a draw

As mentioned earlier, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes put on an absolute cracker of a fight at BKFC last night. While Alvarez was declared the winner of the fight via split decision, the former UFC champion has suggested that he would've been fine if the fight had been declared a draw as well.

While speaking at the post-fight press-conference, Eddie Alvarez had this to say about his fight against Chad Mendes:

"I think we matched up pretty well. I think we both knew that, even in the lead up we both said it would end and neither one of us said who would end it.

"I was careful in saying that I wouldn't end him and I think he was the same because he knew at any minute either one of us could catch each other and I just want to say something, like I was declared the winner tonight yeah but, I would've been totally fine with a draw. I think the idea when two fighters get inside of a cage is not to win, but win the crowd and I think we did that tonight."

Watch the video below:

