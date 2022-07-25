Eddie Alvarez shows off boxing skills in recent LA training clip

The crisp hands of Eddie Alvarez were on full display in a video recently shared on Twitter.

While in Los Angeles, the US-born fighter spent some time hitting the pads while getting in shape for his next fight. On Twitter, ONE Championship Japan shared:

"Eddie Alvarez boasts 30 pro wins. Who's the next opponent ?!"

'The Underground King' is known for his striking quality, particularly with his hands, having won more than half his bouts by way of KO/TKO.

Alvarez was in Los Angeles alongside some of his fellow ONE Championship fighters for an Amazon Prime Video press conference. On August 26 at US primetime, ONE will have its first event broadcast on Prime Video.

Alvarez attended the ONE and Amazon press conference. During it, he said:

"It's really important for me to put the fights on that I want to put on and help [ONE] build that footprint and enter the United States strong. Where they've come in the last three or four years from where we started is huge for me."

Catch the presser below:

He finished by saying that he plans to have his next fight inked while ONE is in Los Angeles. While there is no official announcement for Alvarez's next bout, fans can expect him back soon, hopefully before the end of 2022.

Eddie Alvarez in ONE Championship

Alvarez is a walking championship title machine. The American has collected titles in almost every organization he has competed in. That's an impressive feat given his 20 years in the sport. However, the ONE Championship world title continues to allude him.

The US-born fighter made his debut in ONE in 2019 with a first-round TKO loss to Russian fighter Timofey Nastyukhin, who would later challenge for a ONE world title. Alvarez followed this up with a win over former champion Eduard Folayang. He then had a no contest with Iuri Lapicus.

His most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss to future world champion Ok Rae Yoon. After defeating Alvarez, Ok went on to steal the world title from Christian Lee in a close and exciting fight. Ok and Lee will have a world title rematch at ONE 160 on August 26.

Former double champion Martin Nguyen has called out 'The Underground King' for a fight later this year. In an interview with ONE, the former champion said:

“Man, I think it would be spectacular, with his experience, his caliber. I’d be more than honored to welcome him to the featherweight division. I’m sure if he gets past me, then he’ll obviously be a top-five, top-three contender for that title shot.”

Nguyen added:

“Eddie Alvarez is [one of] the most experienced athletes in ONE Championship at the moment. In terms of MMA, I still feel like he’s got a few more fights underneath his belt, at least a minimum of three or four fights.”

