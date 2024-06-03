Eddie Alvarez snaps back at Sean Strickland over unflattering comments about BKFC: "They pay more than you're getting paid"

For as much success as Sean Strickland has had in the UFC, Eddie Alvarez still believes his work in BKFC has been superior. As a former headliner of one of the biggest events in BKFC history, Alvarez denounced 'Tarzan' for suggesting the promotion does not pay its fighters well.

Alvarez joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour on June 3, taking a moment to briefly address Strickland's comment on the BKFC. The 40-year-old profusely rejected the notion from the former UFC middleweight champion, claiming to have made more money in his bare-knuckle fights than Strickland has in his recent performances.

Alvarez said:

"[Sean Strickland criticizing the BKFC] is ironic for a guy who just literally fought your entire career in the UFC for nothing... He probably does well in the UFC but I make more than Sean Strickland and I fight bare-knuckle... Hey motherf*****, they pay. They pay more than you're getting paid."

Eddie Alvarez acknowledged Strickland as a "famous" fighter but still believes his two fights in the BKFC against Chad Mendes and Mike Perry have held more monetary value.

Years before joining the BKFC, Alvarez held the UFC lightweight title in 2016 after finishing Rafael dos Anjos in the first round. His title reign was short-lived as Conor McGregor took the belt off of his waist four months later in what many still consider to be one of the greatest championship performances from a challenger.

How much has Eddie Alvarez made with the BKFC?

The BKFC has not often released its fighter pay but the handful of competitors who joined the promotion after competing under the UFC banner have often praised its compensation.

Mike Perry is undeniably the promotion's biggest star and is compensated as such, previously noting his success in bare-knuckle has financially blown his UFC paychecks out of the water. Perry has headlined three big pay-per-view events for the company, one against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56.

According to reports, Eddie Alvarez earned over $600 thousand for his BKFC debut against Chad Mendes at BKFC 41. That win led to him facing Perry eight months later, with similar statements claiming both fighters earned up to $1 million in their fight for the 'King of Violence' belt.

The estimated payouts are based on the reported minimum salaries of both Perry and Alvarez along with the pay-per-view bonuses both were given.