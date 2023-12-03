How much is Mike Perry getting paid to fight Eddie Alvarez? Estimated BKFC 56 payouts reported

This weekend's BKFC 56 pits former UFC stars Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez against each other. While bare-knuckle boxing has undoubtedly brought about a resurgence in the duo's respective combat sports careers, it has also done well by their wallets.

While 'Platinum' is expected to have earned around $250k for his last fight, he recently revealed that he renewed his contract with the BKFC for a whopping $8 million multi-fight deal.

Catch Mike Perry's comments below:

And seeing as 'The Underground King' made about $600k for his last bare-knuckle boxing outing, he is not doing too bad himself.

With Perry's contract update, it is plausible that he will earn close to a million dollars this time around.

According to a report by Inside Sport, at BKFC 56, both men are expected to see an increase in their paychecks, with their final payouts likely to be anywhere between $600k to $1 million. However, these are just estimates, and the actual purse could be different.

'Platinum' is undefeated at BKFC with a spotless record of 3-0. In his last outing, Perry clinched a second-round TKO win against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Alvarez is 1-0 in the promotion and defeated former UFC fighter Chad Mendes via split decision during his debut at BKFC 41.

Mike Perry dubs the fight with Eddie Alvarez as the biggest of his career

Mike Perry is looking forward to registering a dominant win against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56. 'Platinum' views his fight against the former UFC lightweight champion as the biggest fight of his career.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the former MMA star heaped praise on his rival while detailing his plan for the fight:

"I'm going in to fight smart. This is a tremendous opportunity for me. The biggest fight of my career to date... He got quite the resume. I'm happy to be up against it, and I'm looking to shut him down, whether that'd be finishing him or just picking him apart for 12 minutes."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (0:49):