"Maybe a better mouthpiece?" - Luke Rockhold opens up on brutal TKO loss to Mike Perry at BKFC 41

Luke Rockhold has given his take on his brutal TKO loss to Mike Perry on his BKFC debut this past weekend.

The recently held BKFC 41 event was headlined by a matchup between two former UFC stars, Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry. Perry did significant damage in the first two rounds, which led to Rockhold taking out his mouthpiece to signal that he was done.

Rockhold's BKFC debut did not go as planned and the former UFC middleweight champion recently opened up on his loss. He posted a video on social media wherein he said:

"Well fu*k, what can I say? Can check Bare Knuckle off the list, some crazy sh*t. Those little knuckles got me, square on the front too. Maybe a beard? Maybe a better mouthpiece? It was a good fight, shame that it ended that way. Motherf**ker Mike you tough bast**d, congrats. Thank you my sponsors, thank you people. I'm not done, some gloves would be nice though."

Luke Rockhold vs. Mike Perry: 'Platinum' claims the fight was "easy"

Having made his Bare-Knuckle debut in 2022, Mike Perry extended his BKFC record to 3-0 this past weekend against Luke Rockhold. Following the bout, 'Platinum' revealed that Rockhold telling the referee that he was done in the second round left him shocked.

Perry felt that it was "too easy" and claimed that the former UFC middleweight champion did not like getting hit. At the post-fight presser, he said:

"I was ready for another round, you know? And I was just shocked because I was like man, that was too easy after all that hard work and I think I was just getting into the fight, I was just digging into the body shots, he wasn't liking them. I jabbed him once and he didn't like it and then I don't know it was like he was farther away and all of a sudden I was rocked and I was like, 'Oh heck no, dude'. So then, you know, once I took the shot. I was like okay, your size and your weight, I'm still Platinum at the end of the day."

