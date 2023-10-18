BKFC 56 extravaganza: Never Back Down movie star set to battle UFC heavyweight in December

BKFC 56, the final fight card of the year, was recently unveiled by the promotion's president David Feldman. It is scheduled to take place on December 2 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will feature a main event between Mike Perry and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

The matchup between Perry and Alvarez will be in the 175-pound weight class and has been arranged following their appearances on the greatly acclaimed BKFC 41 card in April. During that event, 'Platinum' secured a second-round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, while Alvarez fought to a challenging split decision win in the co-main event against Chad Mendes.

The BKFC 56 event will also mark the promotional debut of Todd Duffee, known for his role in 'Never Back Down 2'. Duffee had a scheduled bout against Tsuyoshi Sudario at RIZIN 44 last month, which was unexpectedly canceled for undisclosed reasons. However, it appears that the 37-year-old American will now face former fellow UFC heavyweight fighter Ben Rothwell.

Following his departure from the UFC in 2019, Duffee went on to compete against KSW champion Philip De Fries for the promotion's heavyweight title. Unfortunately, he suffered a first-round defeat in KSW 79 in February. Duffee boasts a professional MMA record of 9-4.

Meanwhile, Ben Rothwell is on a quest for a championship title following his second consecutive victory. He put on a dominant performance to defeat Josh Copeland at BKFC 41.

Check out the entire main card of BKFC 56 below:

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis: (BKFC featherweight title bout)

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings: (BKFC flyweight title bout)

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill

Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera

BKFC 56 fight card announcement: How fans are responding?

Fans responded to the BKFC 56 fight card reveal with a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Main event is gonna be legendary but honestly think Duffee will do good in BKB"

Another wrote:

"I guess I'm buying my second BKFC!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Duffee getting sent to the shadow realm"

"A+ @bareknucklefc match making 👏🏼"

"Oh man this one is gonna be good 🔥"

"Phenomenal fight. A real hardcore fans wet dream 🤣"

"Damn sick, I’ll watch this one for sure"

Credits: Bloody Elbow and MMA Orbit on X