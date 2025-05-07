  • home icon
Eddie Hall gets 100% real about his MMA career and potential Francis Ngannou showdown: "Still a human being"

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 07, 2025 12:19 GMT
Eddie Hall (right) gets 100% real about his MMA career and potential Francis Ngannou (left) showdown, says opponent is still human
Eddie Hall (right) gets 100% real about his MMA career and potential Francis Ngannou (left) showdown, says opponent is still human: [Image courtesy: getty and @eddiehallwsm on Instagram]

Eddie Hall, in a recent interview with Michael Bisping, revealed that he'd love to set foot inside the cage with Francis Ngannou. Hall is trying to cement his footprints in the world of combat sports after having a resume that includes a viral two-on-one brawl and a decisive win over Mariusz Pudzianowski in just half a minute.

The 2017 World's Strongest Man is now almost ready to take on 'The Predator' as he told Bisping.

However, any potential showdown would need the PFL's approval, where Ngannou holds a notable position. PFL CEO Peter Murray's approval will be necessary before making any official arrangement for this bout.

Hall said:

“But having thought about it, I’ve actually had a few nudges from some federations. Look, you put me in the ring with Francis Ngannou, with good training, don’t get me wrong, 95 times out of 100, Francis Ngannou wins that fight. But it’s that 5%, I’ve just got that knockout power."
He added:

“He’s still a human being at the end of the day. If I get that on the end of your chin, you’re going to sleep. That’s why in my head I’m like, ‘Why not? ’If the money is right, the money has got to be right to risk your life, why wouldn’t I take that fight? I’ve got a small chance, and I’d take it.”
Check out Eddie Hall's comments in the video below:(03:20)

youtube-cover
Eddie Hall adds Dillon Danis to his hit list alongside Francis Ngannou in combat sports callouts

Eddie Hall has also set his sights on Jiu Jitsu black belt Dillon Danis, in addition to Francis Ngannou. The 37-year-old aimed at Danis during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Hall said:

"Dillon Danis may not be a good striker. But he's one of, if not the best in the world at jiu-jitsu. I think that's entertainment. I think that's something that people wanna see. So, Misfits, KSW, whoever, make that fight happen. I wanna rip Dillon Danis' arms and legs off his torso."
Check out Eddie Hall's comments in the video below:

About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

