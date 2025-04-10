Eddie Hearn addresses the “agenda” against Dmitry Bivol after criticism for turning down WBC’s $8M fight offer to fight David Benavidez

Dmitry Bivol has come under fire from sections of the boxing community after it was revealed that he turned down an $8 million offer from the World Boxing Council (WBC) to fight the mandatory challenger, David Benavidez. However, Bivol's promoter Eddie Hearn has responded to those critics.

Hearn believes that there may be an agenda against the now-former undisputed light heavyweight champion. Following the Russian's decision to turn down the WBC's offer, he vacated the title. Bivol's reason for relinquishing the belt was to pursue a trilogy bout with Artur Beterbiev, whom he defeated to win the undisputed light heavyweight crown in February 2025.

But he has been accused of ducking Benavidez, which led Hearn to respond with the following during a recent interview with iFL TV:

"I feel like there was a lot of people trying to put pressure on for us to make another move. I even saw people coming out saying, 'Dmitry Bivol was offered $8 million!' So what? With all due respect, he's made more than that for his fights with Artur Beterbiev."

He added:

"But also, it doesn't matter if we were offered $20 million. Contractually we couldn't do it... I kind of feel like there's been a bit of an agenda againt Bivol. I don't see why there's been this big rush to get him to fight his WBC mandatory."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (4:15):

David Benavidez reacts to Dmitry Bivol vacating the WBC title

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev are currently locked at 1-1 after competing twice in the squared circle. The pair have both been crowned the undisputed light heavyweight world champion, however, whoever walks away victorious in their trilogy bout will not lay claim to that title again.

Bivol opted to vacate the WBC title, which he would have been stripped of by the sanctioning body after his decision to turn down a fight with WBC mandatory challenger David Benavidez.

'The Mexican Monster' has now shared his reaction to the title being vacated. He took to Instagram and wrote:

"Just got the news that Bivol decided to vacate his title instead of fighting me. Now that makes me the WBC world champion at light heavyweight. This is not the ideal way for me to become world champion but nevertheless I am now the WBC light heavyweight champion of the world, and I intend on putting on the best fights."

Catch David Benavidez reacting to Dmitry Bivol vacating the WBC title below:

