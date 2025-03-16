Eddie Hearn backs Edgar Berlanga’s callout of Caleb Plant after bouncing back from loss to Canelo Alvarez with a devastating KO win

Edgar Berlanga reminded the boxing world of his showstopping power when he faced off against Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz on March 15, securing a brutal TKO win in the first round. Following his win, the 27-year-old called for a clash with Caleb Plant, a callout that has been supported by his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Ad

With 'The Chosen One' having tasted defeat for the first time as a professional in his previous bout, against Canelo Alvarez, Berlanga was hoping to make a statement against Gonzalez-Ortiz.

He did just that, securing a knockout victory, which would have seen him become the NABO WBO super middleweight champion had the New York native not missed weight.

Berlanga's desire to compete was questioned ahead of his clash with the Puerto Rican pugilist due to 'The Chosen One' dismissing the quality of his opponent, as well as coming in 1.6 pounds over the 168-pound weight limit.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

But his performance put concerns over his commitment to bed, and his callout of Plant was seconded by Hearn during his recent interview with iFL TV. The Matchroom Boxing chairman said:

"I want to see him fight Caleb Plant. I think it's a great fight. I think both of those guys are full of spirit... He's got spunk, doesn't he? He doesn't back down from anybody."

Ad

Check out Eddie Hearn discuss Edgar Berlanga vs. Caleb Plant below (5:00):

Ad

Caleb Plant reacts to Edgar Berlanga callout by claiming 'The Chosen One' won't fight him

Edgar Berlanga bounced back from his first career defeat to Canelo Alvarez with a strong performance against Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz. The heavy-handed boxer then called out Caleb Plant, Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo.

However, Plant is not sure that Berlanga is eager to face him in the ring. 'Sweethands' was interviewed by FightHype.com following the event, where he said:

Ad

"He ain't asking for me... [The interviewer in the ring] was asking Berlanga, 'Do you want to fight me?' He was like, 'No, Jermall, Jermell, Munguia.' Those are the fights he's more interested in right now... If he really wanted that, I'm saying his name, you know? It seemed like his energy was a little bit different, but that's okay."

Ad

Check out Caleb Plant discuss Edgar Berlanga below (1:22):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.