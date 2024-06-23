Eddie Hearn elated about Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis being signed: "One of the best fights in the division"

Jack Catterall is set to continue his pursuit of a super lightweight world title and will face former WBC champion Regis Prograis in his next fight. There was little indication that a fight between the pair was being negotiated, and Catterall's promoter Eddie Hearn has now shared his thoughts on the matchup.

The super lightweight clash will take place on 24 Aug. at the Co-op Arena in Manchester, England - Catterall's home city.

While discussing the fight, Hearn stated that his team had hoped to secure a deal to fight Arnold Barboza Jr., the current WBO inter-continental champion. But following a difficult negotiation period, the Matchroom Boxing chairman switched his focus to Prograis, and the fight was signed within days.

Hearn was interviewed by Boxing News following the official fight announcement, where he said this:

"It's a massive fight, and it's gone down so well. Sometimes the fights that get made on a sixpence and really quickly can sometimes be some of the best fights. We were really trying to make the Arnold Barboza fight. They were painful, and Regis Prograis just stepped up. Literally 24-48 hours ago, and said, 'Listen, I'll fight Jack Catterall. I need a big fight, I need a big win.'"

He continued:

"It's gonna be a massive card on August 24th and I think it's one of the best fights in the division, outside of the championship fights."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below (4:45):

Teofimo Lopez fighting Steve Claggett over Jack Catterall is a "disgrace", says Eddie Hearn

Teofimo Lopez is scheduled to defend his WBO super lightweight world title against Steve Claggett on June 29 in Miami, Florida. With Lopez claiming that Claggett was the only man to "step up" to the challenge of facing him, Eddie Hearn has rubbished the upcoming title fight as a "joke".

Instead, Hearn believes that if 'The Takeover' wants to prove himself as the best fighter in the world, he should be fighting Jack Catterall instead.

It will be Claggett's first chance to fight for a world championship belt, and ahead of the biggest fight of his career, the Matchroom Boxing chairman left a scathing review of the clash.

He said this:

"Teofimo Lopez is fighting Steve Claggett, and I don't want to be disrespectful to Steve Claggett, but it's a f**king disgrace. It's a joke, absolute joke fight. It's on ESPN... Says he's the best 140-pounder in the world. . [Jack Catterall] is the guy who should be fighting Teofimo, and we believe he'll beat him all day long."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below (0:25):