Eddie Hearn shares concern for Ryan Garcia after being suspended for one-year: “My worry is what he does in that year"

Ryan Garcia has been handed a one-year suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) after failing two pre-fight drug tests for his clash with Devin Haney in April. Eddie Hearn, Haney's co-promoter for the bout, has now shared concern for 'KingRy' ahead of his year on the sidelines.

Garcia displayed some increasingly concerning behavior in the build-up to his fight with the WBC super lightweight champion. The 25-year-old claimed to have been kidnapped, forced to watch minors be sexually assaulted as well as claiming to be "high" during media events.

His behavior led many to predict he would be destroyed by Haney during their fight. But 'KingRy' delivered arguably his best performance yet, dropping 'The Dream' several times en route to a decision victory.

In the aftermath, Garcia claimed that his pre-fight antics were all designed to make people think he was going crazy. But Hearn was not so sure, as he stated that the talented boxer was dealing with serious issues.

Now, after the 25-year-old was handed a one-year suspension, the Matchroom Boxing chairman has shared more concern for his well-being, saying this:

"He's gonna be out for a year. My worry is not the year-ban, my worry is what he does in that year. Because without boxing, without training camps, someone's got to grab a hold of this kid. Devin may not fight until that rematch, the rematch is a big fight."

Eddie Hearn shares his frustration with Ryan Garcia's retirement

Ryan Garcia has announced his retirement from boxing following a series of controversies that have followed the talented boxer's career.

Garcia has had a wild 2024 thus far, but it appears he has reached a breaking point and called time on his promising career.

His controversial behavior entering the Devin Haney fight was swiftly followed by two drug test failures. However, in more recent weeks, 'KingRy' has shared the personal struggles of his mother dealing with cancer. Earlier this month, he was also arrested for vandalizing a hotel in Beverly Hills.

Eddie Hearn was recently interviewed by The Stomping Ground, where he was asked to discuss Garcia's retirement, saying this:

"I'm getting so bored of Ryan Garcia... He's not doing himself any favors. It really aggravates me that no one close to him is getting a hold of him... Someone needs to help him... I want Ryan to deal with the situation. I want to see Ryan in boxing."

