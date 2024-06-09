Has Ryan Garcia been arrested for a felony? Boxer caught on camera being led away in cuffs after vandalism report

It looks like boxing superstar Ryan Garcia just can't stand on the right side of the law. Last Saturday, 'KingRy' was arrested on charges of felony vandalism for the damages he caused at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills.

A video shared by @HappyPunch on X shows the young boxer being escorted out of the hotel lobby to a squad car in handcuffs by police. While Garcia's face is covered with a helmet in the video, his signature back tattoo is clearly visible.

Watch Ryan Garcia being escorted to a squad car below:

According to a report by TMZ Sports, the arrest was made after the super-lightweight star allegedly damaged hotel property in his room and the hallway. The damages cost upward of $400, which is classified as a felony in California.

The report also states that this was not the only instance where Garcia had a scuffle with the law last week. Cops answered a welfare call at Waldorf on Wednesday after 'KingRy's' family insisted that he required assistance.

Police checked on Garcia and left after determining that the 25-year-old was okay. However, later that night, the boxer had another incident at the hotel, where the staff had to cut him off from drinking.

Nevertheless, the arrest is far from Garcia's only trouble. Following his majority decision win over the WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine in a VADA test. The boxer now stands at risk of facing a suspension from the sport.

Watch Ryan Garcia push back steroid claims below:

Ryan Garcia's legal team aiming for reduced suspension amid PED scandal

Ever since he tested positive in a drug test, Ryan Garcia has been pledging his innocence. From the get-go, his legal team had speculated about tainted supplements being the culprit behind the failed drug test rather than foul play on their client's part. And per recent revelations, it seems that they were right.

A report by ESPN has quoted the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory confirming that two supplements submitted by Garcia ahead of his win against Devin Haney showed the presence of ostarine.

NutraBio SuperCarb submitted by the boxer, showed 70-2200 picograms of the banned substance per gram of powder, while Body Health Amino-Acid blend showed 660-830 picograms per gram.

Per the New York State Athletic Commission, athletes are responsible for the supplements they take. However, Garcia's lawyer Paul Greene believes the fact that his client had submitted the supplements in advance might qualify him for a reduced suspension:

"The World Anti Doping [Agency] code actually recognizes a declaration of a supplement in advance as proof that the athlete took it, and it allows the athlete to get a reduced sanction in most cases. [H/t ESPN Boxing]"

