Devin Haney reinforces his stance on Ryan Garcia's failed drug tests, discusses how he could have gotten ostarine - "He was dirty!"

Devin Haney is furious about Ryan Garcia's positive drug tests and feels that he cheated on purpose. Garcia handed Haney the first loss of his professional boxing career on April 20 but the win has been marred by criticism after it was revealed that Garcia tested positive for banned substance ostarine and potentially a metabolite derived from nandrolone.

Recently, Garcia was cleared for the potential use of nandrolone after further testing. His team also requested to test the B-sample to clear him for ostarine. According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the B-sample will be opened on May 22.

Haney, who has furiously criticized Garcia for the failed drug tests, took to social media in light of the recent developments and reiterated his stance on the situation:

"Ryan's B sample is being tested on May 22nd. Once that comes back negative or positive, which it will come back positive... He will then have to explain how it got into his system. Ostarine shouldn't be in your system under no circumstances!"

In the post, Haney also shared screenshots from Rafael's X posts stating that while some substances are allowed up to a certain level, any amount of ostarine is unacceptable.

In the caption to his post, Haney shared his opinion on how Garcia might have got ostarine. He wrote:

"The PED that Ryan got popped for isn't something that shows up in your system magically... You have to buy it from the black market or a doctor. Ostarine isn't allowed in your system under no circumstances no matter what level was found. Ryan can fool the casuals but these are facts... He was dirty! May 22nd the world will see, Insha Allah."

Ashwagandha brand issues statement after Ryan Garcia's claims

Following the failed drug tests, Ryan Garcia refuted claims he cheated on purpose and suggested that the positive test results might have been due to the Ashwagandha supplement he uses.

Following the controversial statement, supplement brand Gaia Herbs responded through an X post, which read:

"Contrary to any recent confusion, Gaia Herbs' Ashwagandha Root doesn't contain #Ostarine. Ashwagandha has been a revered adaptogen for more than 2,000 years, traditionally used to support a healthy response to stress."

