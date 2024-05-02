Ryan Garcia gives immediate reaction to "fake" drug cheat reports, discloses what may have led to positive PED result

Ryan Garcia is yet again making headlines after reports emerged alleging he tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug (PED) before his fight against Devin Haney on April 20.

Garcia secured a majority decision victory over Haney in a highly anticipated bout, though he did miss weight.

Now, boxing journalists Dan Rafael and ESPN's Mike Coppinger are reporting that Garcia's pre-fight drug test results revealed the presence of ostarine. The 25-year-old boxer has a 10-day window to request further testing of his B-sample.

Garcia wasted no time in vehemently denying the accusations through social media. In a video posted online, ‘KingRy’ said:

"I came on here to address this bull f**king s**t claim that I cheated, Everybody knows that I don't cheat. What can I say? Why didn't they come out with this before the fight, if they found it before? Why would they let me step into the ring as a cheater, and then come out with the victory, and then they post this? Again, these are people that are trying to attack me, for whatever reason. But no weapon against me shall prosper, I've never taken a steroid... I don't even know where to get steroids, at the end of the day. I barely take supplements."

In a series of posts, Garcia also went on to claim he had never used steroids and didn't even know how to obtain them. He suggested his association with former U.S. President Donald Trump may have triggered the accusations.

Garcia also stated his intention to investigate the source of the claim and vowed to expose those responsible. Despite the controversy, he emphasized that he would not participate in a rematch with Haney.

Garcia later posted a picture of Ashwagandha root pills, a natural supplement, with the caption:

"My bad I shouldn't have took this."

Whether this has any connection to the reported positive test remains unclear.

Ryan Garcia responds to positive PED reports

