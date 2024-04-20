Eddie Hearn explains the difficulties of pulling someone out of a fight after Ryan Garcia’s weight miss ahead of Devin Haney clash

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are all set for their much-anticipated clash in Brooklyn, New York, on April 20.

The build-up for the fight has been far from normal, with 'KingRy' displaying concerning behavior since the bout was officially announced in February.

Aside from having mentioned his use of alcohol and cannabis during pre-fight press conferences, the talented boxer made claims that he had been kidnapped and forced to watch minors be sexually assaulted, among other wild claims.

His manic behavior led to much speculation that the fight would not take place, with many expecting Garcia to withdraw, or be withdrawn, from the event. But Haney's co-promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently explained that removing a fighter from a scheduled fight is not as easy as it seems.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he discussed the controversy of the fight, saying this:

"You can't pull someone out of a fight, contractually. If you're my fighter and I think you're not right and I come up to you and say, 'I think we should delay this fight.' And he goes, 'Are you joking? I'm f**king ready.' You can't just pull him out."

Ryan Garcia predicts a second-round KO win over Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney were scheduled to go to war for the WBC super lightweight title. However, after 'KingRy' missed weight by over three pounds, the bout has been re-scheduled as a non-title fight.

Despite Garcia's wild pre-fight antics, Eddie Hearn has labeled him a dangerous threat to Haney, who noted that all the attributes the talented boxer needed to defeat 'The Dream' were still there - speed and power.

However, given his seemingly erratic preparation for the fight, fans have wondered how well 'KingRy' will perform against one of boxing's rising stars.

The Mexican-American is full of confidence that he will walk away victorious, and recently shared his prediction for fight night, saying this:

"It's gonna be a good first round, maybe feel him out, see what he's got going [on]. Then start touching him, then all of a sudden, 30 seconds I'ma drop him. Let his a** get back up, then second round I'm gonna knock him the f**k out."

