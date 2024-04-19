"Fingers got stronger from all the tweets damn" - Ryan Garcia issues first statement after missing weight

Ryan Garcia has finally offered up his thoughts on now no longer being eligible to fight for Devin Haney's WBC super lightweight title.

'Ryan Garcia weight miss' has been trending online today with 'KingRy' weighing in at 143.2 pounds before this weekend's bout. This is three and a half pounds over the 140-pound limit he was contracted to hit.

Garcia and Haney made an unofficial agreement for $500,000 to be paid for every pound missed in the event one of the fighters were to miss weight. Haney posted on his social media that Garcia would be honoring this informal arrangement and pay $1.5 million to the reigning champion.

In the wake of all of this, Garcia took to his personal X account and stated,

"My balls got too heavy. And back gained too much muscle from carrying the promo. And my fingers got stronger from all the tweets damn."

Ryan Garcia and the lead-up to this Devin Haney clash

The 25-year-old has captured a lot of attention online but some say for the wrong reasons before this Haney showdown.

Garica was getting into discussing a lot of conspiracy theories online and seemed to be having mental health issues playing out in a very public way. A lot of onlookers have been wondering about if this fight would even end up taking place. Also, many were quizzical about the ethics associated with sending someone into the ring who seemed to be going through all of this.

Devin Haney and many others have questioned how seriously the California native has been taking this fight. The WBC super lightweight champ seemingly predicted his opponent would not make weight as he called Ryan Garcia 'fat boy' at their final pre-fight press conference.

In the event Garcia wins this matchup, the WBC belt will become vacant. Garcia's lone pro loss is to Gervonta Davis and looks to win gold in a second division after previously winning the WBC interim lightweight title. Haney has a spotless record and looks to make the first defense of his 140-pound belt after having been the undisputed lightweight champion previously.

April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it all goes down between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. This is the first time these two have thrown down as professionals with Haney and Garcia looking for a tie-breaker here after garnering three wins apiece over the other in the amateurs.

