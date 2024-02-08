Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn: Fanatics clash on Twitter thread predicting winner of superfight

Gervonta Davis is always someone who seems to find himself in fantasy matchup discussions.

Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn is the latest hypothetical bout that several sweet science enthusiasts are talking about on social media.

Benn has fought north of 150 pounds in his past two contests while Davis has never fought higher than 140 pounds as a pro. 'The Destroyer' is 23-0 as a pro as Benn has 14 stoppage wins as well as an ever-growing star power globally.

Conversely, Davis is someone many see as the biggest star in modern boxing. So this hypothetical matchup makes a degree of sense on multiple levels. But the differing weight categories present a possible hurdle in a fight that is not officially booked.

The dialogue emanated from @DAZNBoxing on X reads:

"Who wins and how? 🍿"

Several X users flocked to the comments section to have their say with a divided sentiment on who could win this cross-divisional fight.

@DesperadoSport said,

"Davis by stoppage"

@milkybar85 stated,

"Benn destroys Tank"

@thirdbase456 quipped,

"Ones world class the other isn't, go figure 🤷‍♂️"

@kiplegend said,

"Tank any way he wants! Hopefully whilst screaming egg puns into the crowd!"

@youngmelo71 stated,

"Tank by knockout"

@seancavens quipped,

"Eggcellent question… the fight will be a scramble, but Tank can’t handle Benns poached tactics and gets fried in the 9th"

[Images Courtesy: @DAZNBoxing on X]

Check out the post on the hypothetical Davis vs Benn clash below:

Expand Tweet

Gervonta Davis and his championship pedigree

Davis is a two-division champion with world-title accolades at super featherweight and lightweight as of late. 29-0 with 27 KOs as a pro, Davis has one of the better finishing rates pound-for-pound in boxing today.

The 29-year-old captured the IBF super featherweight belt vs Jose Pedraza in January 2017. The WBA belt at 129 pounds was then claimed by Davis in April 2018 against Jesus Marcelo Andres Cuellar.

The Maryland native captured lightweight gold against Yuriorkis Gamboa when he garnered the vacant WBA strap in December 2019.

Gervonta Davis had a massive blockbuster outing last time in the ring versus Ryan Garcia at a catchweight. It seems like a return to 135 pounds to defend his aforementioned WBA belt would be next. But with suggestions for opponents across multiple divisions, 'Tank' seemingly has all of the options in the world.