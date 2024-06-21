Eddie Hearn fires back at Devin Haney’s criticism for not pursuing Sandor Martin fight: “He’s sulking"

Devin Haney has taken aim at Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for failing to place a bid at the purse bids for his WBC mandatory fight with Sandor Martin. The lone promotional company to make a bid was Top Rank, who plan to schedule the fight later this year, according to reports.

'The Dream' has worked with Hearn and his promotional company in the past, most recently against Ryan Garcia in April. But with Haney now being a free agent, and having his own promotional company, Hearn felt no obligation to extend his financial risk for his former client.

News that Top Rank has secured the rights for Haney vs. Martin was reported by boxing journalist Dan Rafael. The WBC champion reacted to the news by writing this on X:

During a recent interview with The Stomping Ground, the Matchroom Boxing chairman responded to the super lightweight by saying this:

"The security from someone having a long-term deal with a promoter means that somebody has got your back 24/7... More importantly, someone has an obligation, good fight [or] bad fight, to make sure you're protected and make sure you get paid."

He continued:

"What you can't do, is be a free agent and pick and choose when it suits you what you do. 'Cause when you do that, guess what? I'll do the same... On a business level, I'm not doing my conkers on a fight like Haney-Sandor Martin... Why didn't Devin Haney Promotions bid if this was such a good opportunity... Listen, he's sulking. I like the fight for Devin, actually."

Watch Eddie Hearn's response to Devin Haney below (10:45):

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia officially declared a no contest

Ryan Garcia handed Devin Haney his first career defeat in stunning fashion when the pair met on April 20. 'KingRy' dominated much of their clash, dropping his opponent several times en route to a decision victory.

However, shortly after the fight it was reported that Garcia had failed two pre-fight drug tests. He tested positive for ostarine, and requested that the B-samples from his tests be analyzed to help prove his innocence.

But the B-samples also tested positive for ostarine, and Haney is now an undefeated fighter once again as the result of his clash with Garcia has been overturned to a no contest.

Dan Rafael took to X following the verdict and reported this:

"He has agreed to the following: suspension of atleast 1 year; forfeiture of his $1.1M official contract purse; $10k fine; fight officially a no-contest."

