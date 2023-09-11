Eddie Hearn makes 'delusional' prediction about Anthony Joshua's future before 'sailing off into the sunset'

It might be a bit delusional, but Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will sail off into the sunset to end his career.

'AJ' is fresh off his knockout win over Robert Helenius last month in the U.K. That was his second straight win in a row and was expected to lead to a December clash with Deontay Wilder. Sadly, this is boxing, and the best-laid plans often go awry.

Earlier this month, Eddie Hearn revealed that the planned December bout with 'The Bronze Bomber' is now likely off. The executive stated that it wasn't either Joshua or Wilder who were at fault, but Saudi Arabia for not coming up with funds to secure the event. As of now, unless there's a miracle, the fight is off.

However, fans shouldn't worry too much. In an interview with TalkSport, Hearn stated that Anthony Joshua won't retire until he faces Wilder or Tyson Fury. Furthermore, the promoter sees 'AJ' riding off into the sunset as heavyweight champion to end his career.

Speaking to TalkSport, he stated:

“I am Anthony Joshua’s number one fan. In my head, call me deluded, he’s going to knock out Deontay Wilder, and then he’s going to knock out Tyson Fury. He’s going to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion and then we are going to sail off into the sunset. Like I said, call me deluded, whatever you want, I don’t care what you call me! I see it. We have the vision for that. Let’s make it happen.”

Eddie Hearn reveals trilogy could be next for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua could again face Andy Ruiz Jr., according to Eddie Hearn.

'AJ' and 'The Destroyer' have quite a complicated history. In June 2019, Ruiz Jr. stepped in on short notice to face the heavyweight champion after Jarrell Miller failed multiple drug tests. That led to one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

The Mexican boxer scored a knockout win over Joshua that summer, becoming the heavyweight champion. However, the rematch later that year was anything but competitive. In Saudi Arabia, Joshua re-captured the gold by unanimous decision.

Speaking to Boxing King Media, Eddie Hearn stated that Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. 3 is on the shortlist of potential matchups. He stated:

"Filip Hrgovic [or] Andy Ruiz [are potential opponents]. I don’t know. It would need to be a step up, but it would probably take place outside of the UK [because] he’s just boxed two fights at the O2 [Arena] in four months."