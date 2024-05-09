Eddie Hearn predicts Terence Crawford’s demise against Israil Madrimov - "I've got bad, bad feelings"

Terence Crawford is set to move up to the super welterweight division and take on the WBA champion, Israil Madrimov, in his debut at 154 pounds. Despite his dominance thus far, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes that the pound-for-pound great may find himself in trouble in his newfound division.

Hearn labeled Madrimov as the "hardest hitter" that 'Bud' has faced and backed the champion to potentially cause a massive upset.

Neither boxer has tasted defeat in their professional career, but hold vastly different amounts of experience in the 'pro ranks'. The former undisputed welterweight champion holds a record of 40-0, while the WBA champion is currently 10-0-1 in the sport.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, the Matchroom Boxing chairman previewed the clash, saying this:

"I've got to say, and I really mean this, I've got bad, bad feelings for Terence Crawford against Israil Madrimov. Because all I hear is Crawford-Canelo, Crawford-Boots, Crawford-this. He is fighting the biggest puncher he's ever faced on August 3rd... I'm telling you now, if Crawford gets hit on the chin by Israil Madrimov, he is gonna really, really know about it.... I've got a really sneaky feeling for my guy on August 3rd, I really have. I think it's a really tough fight."

Watch Eddie Hearns interview below from 7:55:

Terence Crawford wants to make history by becoming undisputed champion again

Terence Crawford's victory over Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023 saw him make boxing history by becoming the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight classes.

'Bud' and Spence Jr. were scheduled to face off in a rematch later that year, but the deadline for negotiating terms for a second fight had passed due to 'The Truth' needing eye surgery.

Crawford has now moved to 154 pounds in search of more glory and to further cement his name in the history books. The Nebraska native recently previewed his WBA title clash with Israel Madrimov, where he discussed becoming an undisputed champion in a third weight class - a feat no one has achieved in the four-belt era.

He said this:

"There's potentially two belts on the line. If [Sebastian] Fundora doesn't fight me after this, I'm the WBO and WBA champion. If he does fight me, then that's three belts on the line. There's only one more to capture [after that]. So potentially, two or three fights, that's undisputed."

Watch Terence Crawford's interview below from 3:00: